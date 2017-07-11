North Korea fires projectile into sea, South Korea says

North Korea fired projectiles into the sea off its east coast, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

Yonhap cited South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff as the source of the information.

What did South Korean and Japanese authorities say?

"North Korea fired an unidentified projectile towards the East Sea," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Later, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea had launched one suspected ballistic missile from a northern island area.

Japan's coast guard said it had detected the launch of a "possible ballistic missile."

Japan's coast guard issued a maritime safety warning, but there were no immediate reports of damage to boats or aircraft.

Seventh weapons test this year

North Korea has intensified weapons testing recently in the face of stalled diplomacy with the United States.

Today's test North Korea's seventh weapons test this year.

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday.

In a ruling party meeting chaired by Kim Jong Un on January 20, North Korean officials discussed resuming nuclear and long-range missile tests. North Korea has been observing a self-imposed moratorium on these tests since 2017.

North Korea also flight-tested two purported long-range cruise missiles on Tuesday, which it is not barred from testing by United Nations sanctions.

Earlier this month, North Korea accused the United States of 'provocation' for the imposition of sanctions, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for North Korea to sit down for talks.

More to follow...