North Korea fires projectile into sea, South Korea says

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported a new North Korean missile test, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

A missile launching that North Korea said was a hypersonic missile test-launch

North Korea has held seven launches this year, including this test of what Pyongyang said was a hypersonic missile

North Korea fired projectiles into the sea off its east coast, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

Yonhap cited South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff as the source of the information.

"North Korea fired an unidentified projectile towards the East Sea," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Japan's coast guard said it had detected the launch of a "possible ballistic missile."

This is North Korea's seventh weapons test this year.

 North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday.

More to follow...

 

