North Korea fires projectile into sea, South Korea says

North Korea fired projectiles into the sea off its east coast, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

Yonhap cited South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff as the source of the information.

What did South Korean and Japanese authorities say?

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that a projectile believed to be a single missile wa launched at around 7:52 am local time (2252) from North Korea's northern Jagang province.

Japan's Defense Ministry and Prime Minister's office said the weapon was possibly a ballistic missile.

Japan's coast guard issued a maritime safety warning, but there were no immediate reports of damage to boats or aircraft.

Japanese government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno said that "the ballistic missile launch and the ones before it are a

threat to our country, the region and the international

community."

"This series of launches violate U.N. resolutions and we strongly protest this action by North Korea."

In a ruling party meeting North Korean officials discussed resuming nuclear and long-range missile tests.

Seventh weapons test this year

North Korea has intensified weapons testing recently in the face of stalled diplomacy with the United States.

Today's test North Korea's seventh weapons test this year.

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday.

In a ruling party meeting chaired by Kim Jong Un on January 20, North Korean officials discussed resuming nuclear and long-range missile tests. North Korea has been observing a self-imposed moratorium on these tests since 2017.

North Korea also flight-tested two purported long-range cruise missiles on Tuesday, which it is not barred from testing by United Nations sanctions.

Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, told the AP news agency that "North Korea is launching a frenzy of missiles before the start of the Beijing Olympics, mostly as military modernization efforts."

"It wants to remind Washington and Seoul that trying to topple it would be too costly," he added.

