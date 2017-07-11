North Korea fires 'projectile' into sea, South Korea says

North Korea has fired a "projectile" into the sea off its east coast, the South Korean military said Thursday.

"North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the Sea of Japan.

South Korean military officials did not immediately say whether the projectile was a ballistic missile or how far it flew.

Sixth launch in 2022

The launch is Pyongyang's sixth missile test this month. North Korea's previous launches this month include two suspected cruise missiles on Tuesday and what it said were hypersonic missiles on January 5 and 11.

The last time Pyongyang's weapons testing reached this level was in 2019, after the collapse of talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump, the US president at the time.

Earlier this month the US slapped new sanctions on five high-level North Koreans with connections to the country's ballistic missile program.

The five individuals targeted were "responsible for procuring goods for the DPRK's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile-related programs," according to a US Treasury statement.

