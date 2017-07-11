North Korea fires 'projectile' into sea, South Korea says

North Korea has fired a "projectile" into the sea off its east coast, the South Korean military said Thursday.

"North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the Sea of Japan.

The launch is Pyongyang's sixth missile test this month. North Korea's previous launches this month include two suspected cruise missiles on Tuesday and what it said were hypersonic missiles on January 5 and 11.

The last time Pyongyang's weapons testing reached this level was in 2019, after the collapse of talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump, the US president at the time.

South Korean military officials did not immediately say whether the projectile was a ballistic missile or how far it flew.

