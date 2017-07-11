North Korea fires possible ballistic missile, South Korea and Japan report

South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff said early on Wednesday (local time) that North Korea fired an "unspecified" ballistic missile eastward, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Japan's Coast Guard also reported a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile falling into the sea.

North Korea has been testing weapons at an unprecedented pace in 2022, including the country's first demonstration of an intercontinental ballistic missile in March.

The launch comes soon after US President Joe Biden's five-day tour of the region, starting in South Korea and moving on to Japan, which concluded with Tuesday's Quad meeting with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia.

More to follow...

msh/fb (AFP, Reuters)