North Korea fires 'multiple unidentified projectiles': report

North Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles off the Hodo peninsula on the country's east coast on Friday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it was monitoring the situation.

Last week, North Korea test-launched two new short-range ballistic missiles, the first such missile tests since May.

North Korea said it tested the missiles as a warning to South Korea over military exercises, which are normally conducted with US troops.

The test missile launches threaten to derail US-North Korea attempts to revive working-level talks on denuclearization following a meeting last month between US President Donald Trump and the North's leader Kim Jong-un at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

