 North Korea fires ′multiple unidentified projectiles′: report | News | DW | 30.07.2019

News

North Korea fires 'multiple unidentified projectiles': report

North Korea has fired "multiple unidentified projectiles," the Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

North Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles off the Hodo peninsula on the country's east coast on Friday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported. 

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it was monitoring the situation.  

Last week, North Korea test-launched two new short-range ballistic missiles, the first such missile tests since US President Donald Trump and the North's leader Kim Jong-un met in May. 

North Korea said it tested the missiles as a warning to South Korea over military exercises, which are normally conducted with US troops. 

The test missile launches threaten to derail US-North Korea attempts to revive working-level talks on denuclearization. 

More to come... 

North Korea missile launches a 'solemn warning' — state media

Kim Jong Un supervised the launch of "a new type of tactical guided weapon," North Korean media have reported, in a warning to Seoul. The US and South Korea have urged Pyongyang to avoid provocations and resume talks. (26.07.2019)  

North Korea appears to have conducted its first missile test since 2017. A series of short-range projecticles were fired into the Sea of Japan. (04.05.2019)  

North Koreans to return home after sailing to South Korea 29.07.2019

Three North Koreans who sailed into South Korean waters with a white flag said the journey was a mistake. Relations between the two countries remains cool after North Korea tested a ballistic missile last week.

North Korea missile launches a 'solemn warning' — state media 26.07.2019

Kim Jong Un supervised the launch of "a new type of tactical guided weapon," North Korean media have reported, in a warning to Seoul. The US and South Korea have urged Pyongyang to avoid provocations and resume talks.

North Korea fires missiles into sea: South Korea military 24.07.2019

South Korean officials reported two projectiles being launched into the sea. A United States official has described them as "short-range." It comes as the North ramps up diplomatic pressure on Washington.

