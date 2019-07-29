North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off the country's east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The two missiles flew about 250 kilometers (155 miles) and reached a height of 30 kilometers, Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

"We stress a series of missile launches do not help ease tensions in the Korean Peninsula and urge the North to refrain from such acts,"a Joint Chiefs of Staff statement said.

The missiles appeared to be different from those launched in previous tests, Yonhap reported. It did not elaborate.

Japan's Defense Ministry said no ballistic missiles had entered its territory or exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan. The US military said it was monitoring reports of a missile test.

North Korea ramping up pressure

Six days earlier, North Korea test-launched two new short-range ballistic missiles, the first such missile tests since May.

North Korea said those tests were meant as a warning to South Korea over its high-tech defense purchases and planned military exercises with US troops.

North Korea has called for an end to joint US-South Korean military exercises as a precondition for denuclearization talks.

The test missile launches threaten to derail US-North Korea attempts to revive working-level talks on denuclearization following a meeting last month between US President Donald Trump and the North's leader Kim Jong-un at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

Trump and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sought to downplay last week's missile launches, saying that the US hoped to advance talks. North Korean ballistic missile tests are against UN resolutions.

cw/xx (AFP, AP, Reuters)