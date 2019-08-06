 North Korea fires more projectiles into sea | News | DW | 09.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

North Korea fires more projectiles into sea

North Korea has launched its fifth missile test in less than two weeks. The launch comes as US-South Korea are conducting joint military exercises.

Nordkorea feuert neue taktische Lenkflugkörper ab (picture-alliance/Yonhapnews Agency)

North Korea fired two more unidentified projectiles off its east coast Saturday, South Korea's military said. 

The rogue regime has conducted five missile tests within the past two weeks in response to joint US-South Korea military drills that began this week. 

The launch comes as US President Donald Trump said Friday he had received a "very beautiful letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Stalled talks

Denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since Trump and Kim met at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea on June 30. 

Trump has downplayed the significance of North Korea's recent missile launches, and has previously referred to the launches as "standard" and not in violation of any agreement the United States has with North Korea. Multiple UN Security Council resolutions ban North Korea from testing ballistic missiles. 

cw/kl (AFP, AP, Reuters)

This is a developing story and will be updated.

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

  • It was the third meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in just over a year. The first Trump-Kim summit took place in Singapore in June last year. A meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, was held in February of this year. Both meetings failed to provide a clear roadmap for North Korea's denuclearization.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    Third Kim-Trump meeting

    It was the third meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in just over a year. The first Trump-Kim summit took place in Singapore in June last year. A meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, was held in February 2019. Both meetings failed to provide a clear roadmap for North Korea's denuclearization.

  • Trump made history on June 30 with his latest encounter with Kim. He's the first sitting US president to visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides South and North Korea. Trump briefly crossed into North Korea as he shook hands with Kim. He said he was proud to step over the line.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    Making history

    Trump made history on June 30 with his latest encounter with Kim. He's the first sitting US president to visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides South and North Korea. Trump briefly crossed into North Korea as he shook hands with Kim. He said he was "proud to step over the line."

  • Prior to his meeting with Kim, Trump flew to the DMZ with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The US president met with South Korean and American troops as he watched over North Korea from a military post in the DMZ.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    Watching over the North

    Prior to his meeting with Kim, Trump flew to the DMZ with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The US president met with South Korean and American troops as he watched over North Korea from a military post in the DMZ. US presidents in the past have visited American troops on the South Korean side but not set foot in the DMZ.

  • From calling Kim Jong Un little rocket man to someone he has a certain chemistry with, Trump has come a long way with his dealing with North Korea. On June 30, he once again emphasized his personal ties with the North Korean dictator. Kim, too, hailed his wonderful relationship with Trump, saying the latest meeting would enable nuclear talks.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    'Great friendship'

    From calling Kim Jong Un "little rocket man" to someone he has a "certain chemistry" with, Trump has come a long way in his dealing with North Korea. On June 30, he once again emphasized his personal ties with the North Korean dictator. Kim, too, hailed his "wonderful" relationship with Trump, saying the latest meeting would enable nuclear talks.

  • Washington and Pyongyang blame each other for the impasse, but Trump is hopeful for a breakthrough in nuclear talks. Although his previous two meetings with the North Korean leader didn't yield any result, Trump said he was in no rush to defuse tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    'In no rush'

    Washington and Pyongyang blame each other for the impasse over nuclear talks, but Trump is hopeful for a breakthrough. Although his previous two meetings with the North Korean leader didn't yield any result, Trump said he was "in no rush" to defuse tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

  • Experts have warned that North Korea may never agree to fully give up its nuclear ambitions, which they say Pyongyang views as vital for regime survival. In March, new satellite imagery suggested that North Korea started rebuilding a rocket launch site before Kim and Trump's Vietnam summit in Feruary. The site had been dismantled last year as part of Kim's denuclearization pledge.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    Regime survival

    Experts have warned that North Korea may never agree to fully give up its nuclear ambitions, which they say Pyongyang views as vital for regime survival. In March, new satellite imagery suggested that North Korea started rebuilding a rocket launch site before Kim and Trump's Vietnam summit in Feruary. The site had been dismantled last year as part of Kim's denuclearization pledge.

    Author: Shamil Shams


DW recommends

North Korea cyberattacks generate $2 billion for weapons program

North Korea has been supporting its weapons program using sophisticated cyberattacks to hack banks and cryptocurrency exchanges. The attacks are reportedly getting more sophisticated and harder to trace. (06.08.2019)  

Germany, France, UK condemn North Korea missile tests

North Korea has fired off yet another round of short-range ballistic missiles, the third round of tests in a week. Earlier, Germany, France and the UK urged the regime "to take concrete steps" toward denuclearization. (01.08.2019)  

Donald Trump gets 'beautiful' letter from North Korea's Kim Jong Un

After receiving a letter from Kim Jong Un, US President Trump said he was "never a fan" of joint US-South Korea war games. Trump indicated new talks could be ahead, even as North Korea continues to launch missiles. (09.08.2019)  

North Korea missile launches a 'solemn warning' — state media

Kim Jong Un supervised the launch of "a new type of tactical guided weapon," North Korean media have reported, in a warning to Seoul. The US and South Korea have urged Pyongyang to avoid provocations and resume talks. (26.07.2019)  

North Korea launches two 'projectiles' into the sea

The missile tests, which have been condemned by the German government, were in reaction to war games being conducted by the US and South Korea. The North has slammed the maneuvers as a violation of peace efforts. (06.08.2019)  

'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

US President Trump and North Korean leader Kim have met once again, this time in the Demilitarized Zone. In a largely symbolic meeting, Trump and Kim hailed their personal close relationship amid stalled nuclear talks. (30.06.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Nordkorea | Neue Raketentests

North Korea launches two 'projectiles' into the sea 06.08.2019

The missile tests, which have been condemned by the German government, were in reaction to war games being conducted by the US and South Korea. The North has slammed the maneuvers as a violation of peace efforts.

Südkorea Nordkorea Rackete

North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles 30.07.2019

North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles, according to South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff. It is the second North Korean ballistic missile test in less than a week.

Südkorea TV Bild Raktentest Nordkorea

Germany, France, UK condemn North Korea missile tests 01.08.2019

North Korea has fired off yet another round of short-range ballistic missiles, the third round of tests in a week. Earlier, Germany, France and the UK urged the regime "to take concrete steps" toward denuclearization.

Advertisement