North Korea fires missile during Blinken visit to South

Seoul has accused Pyongyang of taking advantage of its political turmoil with an uptick in missile tests. At the same time, North Korea has promised to step-up its anti-United States policies.

North Korea conducted a missile launch on Monday, the South Korean military reported, at the same time US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting Seoul.

The missile flew some 1,100 kilometers (685 miles) before landing in the water between the peninsula and Japan.

South Korea has condemned the launch as another provocation that threatens peace and stability between the two countries. Blinken commented that the administration of outgoing US President Joe Biden has "made multiple efforts to engage North Korea," but their only response was "more provocative actions."

Blinken also hit out at Moscow amid reports that Russia is preparing to share advanced satellite tech with Pyongyang. The North "is already receiving Russian military equipment and training. Now we have reason to believe that Moscow intends to share advanced space and satellite technology with Pyongyang," he told reporters.

Kim promises 'toughest' anti-US stance

The visit to Seoul to discuss defense against aggression from the North was part of Blinken's last scheduled trip as the US top diplomat before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20.

Seoul has accused Pyongyang of taking advantage of political chaos in the wake of the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol by ramping up missile tests in recent weeks.

The turmoil will also make it difficult for South Korea to begin its relationship with a second Trump administration on steady footing.

Although North Korean leader Kim Jong Un famously met with Trump face-to-face in 2018, a historic first, he recently promised to take the "toughest" anti-US policy approach of his rule as the latter returns to office.

