A South Korean news broadcast from September showing a North Korean rocket
North Korea has launched an unprecedented number of missiles in recent monthsImage: KIM HONG-JI/REUTERS
ConflictsNorth Korea

North Korea fires ballistic missiles: Seoul

1 hour ago

South Korean and Japanese authorities detected new ballistic missile launches from North Korea on Wednesday. It comes as Seoul and Washington hold joint military drills in the region.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IwS9

North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday, South Korea's military said.

Ulleung Island to the east of mainland South Korea was placed under an air raid warning. The launches were also detected by Japan's coast guard.

The missile launch comes just hours after Pyongyang issues threats to Washington and Seoul to halt joint military exercises around the peninsula. It is the latest in a spate of tests carried out by the isolated regime in recent months.

Pyongyang ramps up threats

In a statement made earlier on Tuesday, Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, demanded the United States and South Korea stop their "frantic" and "provocative" wargames in the region.

"If the US and South Korea attempt to use armed forces against the DPRK without any fear, the special means of the DPRK's armed forces will carry out their strategic mission without delay and the US and South Korea will have to face a terrible case and pay the most horrible price in history," Pak said, using the initials of North Korea's official name.

He added that it "is a big mistake to accept this as a threat warning only."

Later on Tuesday, the White House denied any attempt at provocation.

"We have made clear that we have no hostile intent towards the DPRK and call on them to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy,'' National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said,

zc/msh (AP, Reuters)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects military exercises at an undisclosed location in North Korea, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

North Korea provocations — What does Kim Jong Un want?

North Korea provocations — What does Kim Jong Un want?

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen a sharp increase in missile tests recently. Another nuclear test is expected in the coming weeks.
October 11, 2022
