News

North Korea fires ballistic missiles into sea

North Korea has launched its fifth missile test in less than two weeks. The launch comes as the US and South Korea are conducting joint military exercises.

People in watch a TV report in South Korea showing the launch of a missile from North Korea (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L. Jin-Man)

North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast Saturday, South Korea's military said.

The missiles were launched near the northeastern city of Hamhung and flew 400 kilometers (250 miles), reaching a maximum altitude of 48 kilometers (30 miles) before crashing into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan.

The rogue regime has conducted five missile tests within the past two weeks in response to joint US-South Korea military drills that began this week. 

Kim Jong Un smiles as military men around him applaud (picture-alliance/Yonhapnews Agency)

Neither North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un (above), nor US President Donald Trump are pleased with the joint US-South Korean military drills

'Very beautiful letter'

The launch came hours after US President Donald Trump said he agreed with North Korea's opposition to the military drills after receiving a "very beautiful letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump also downplayed previous missile launches, saying: "There have been no nuclear tests. The missile tests have all been short-range. No ballistic missile tests. No long-range missiles."

  • Gold bullion on gold coins (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPHOTO/BilderBox)

    US sanctions and who they target

    Iran

    US sanctions on Iran target Tehran's trade in gold and precious metals, block the sales of passenger jets and restrict Iran's purchase of US dollars, among other punitive measures. The US has also blocked Iran's key oil sales in a further tranche of sanctions, which came into force in November 2018.

  • M16-rifle (AFP/Getty Images/S. Marai)

    US sanctions and who they target

    North Korea

    Impoverished North Korea is under a UN-backed embargo, but Washington also maintains an extensive regime of sanctions of its own. For example, the US strictly bans exporting weapons to the pariah state. Washington also uses its global clout to penalize non-US banks and companies that do business with Pyongyang.

  • Man dipping his hands in oil (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Esiri)

    US sanctions and who they target

    Syria

    Washington trade restrictions prevent the regime of President Bashar Assad from exporting Syrian oil to the US. All property and assets of the Syrian government in the US have been frozen. Americans, wherever in the world they might be, are banned from "new investment" in the war-torn country, according to the US Treasury.

  • Crimean wine

    US sanctions and who they target

    Russia

    The US blacklisted scores of high-ranking Russian officials and businessmen after the 2014 Crimea crisis, stopping them from traveling to the US and freezing their assets. The comprehensive sanctions list includes goods from the Russian-annexed region, such as wine. New sanctions imposed in the aftermath of the Skripal poisoning in March 2018 target sensitive national security and defense goods.

  • Tourist couple posing beside a graffiti, Havana, Cuba,

    US sanctions and who they target

    Cuba

    American tourists began flocking to Cuba immediately after the Obama administration initiated a thaw in relations in 2016. Under Donald Trump, however, the White House reimposed travel restrictions for US citizens, making it much harder for Americans to travel to the island. At least one Obama-era concession is still in place, however: it is still legal to bring Cuban cigars and rum to the US.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


The South Korean military said there was a "high" possibility of further missile launches and that it was "monitoring the situation in case of additional launches while maintaining a readiness posture."

Stalled talks

North Korea says the joint US-South Korean military drills violate agreements made between Kim and Trump at their first face-to-face meeting in Singapore in June 2018. The US and South Korea scaled down the exercises following the summit.

The fallout comes amid an overall lack of progress in denuclearization talks since Trump and Kim's third and most recent on June 30, at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea.

Multiple UN Security Council resolutions ban North Korea from testing ballistic missiles, whether short, medium or long-range. 

cmb, cw/amp (AFP, AP, Reuters)

