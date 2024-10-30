  1. Skip to content
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, says Seoul

October 30, 2024

Japan's Coast Guard also said North Korea had fired what seemed to be a ballistic missile.

This picture taken on May 17, 2024 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 18, 2024, shows a test fire of a tactical ballistic missile into which a new autonomous navigation system is introduced in the East Sea of Korea, at an undisclosed location in North Korea
The launch came just hours after the US and South Korea called on Pyongyang to withdraw its troops from RussiaImage: KCNA/AFP

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the North's eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday.

The reported launch came a day after South Korea's military intelligence agency told lawmakers that North Korea has likely completed preparations for its seventh nuclear test. The intelligence said the North was close to testing a long-range missile capable of reaching the United States.

The Japanese Coast Guard also said North Korea had fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile.

Since 2022,  Pyongyang has sharply increased the pace of its weapons tests.

More to follow...

jsi/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters)