North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, says Seoul

North Korea
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, says SeoulOctober 30, 2024
North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the North's eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday.
The reported launch came a day after South Korea's military intelligence agency told lawmakers that North Korea has likely completed preparations for its seventh nuclear test. The intelligence said the North was close to testing a long-range missile capable of reaching the United States.
The Japanese Coast Guard also said North Korea had fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile.
Since 2022, Pyongyang has sharply increased the pace of its weapons tests.
More to follow...
jsi/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters)