North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, says Seoul

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the North's eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday.

The reported launch came a day after South Korea's military intelligence agency told lawmakers that North Korea has likely completed preparations for its seventh nuclear test. The intelligence said the North was close to testing a long-range missile capable of reaching the United States.

The Japanese Coast Guard also said North Korea had fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile.

Since 2022, Pyongyang has sharply increased the pace of its weapons tests.

