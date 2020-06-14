 North Korea destroys inter-Korean liason office in Kaesong: Yonhap | News | DW | 16.06.2020

News

North Korea destroys inter-Korean liason office in Kaesong: Yonhap

North Korea has been ratcheting up tensions with the South in recent weeks and has threatened to deploy the military to the border region.

North Korea's town of Kaesong is seen from the Dorasan Observatory

North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in its city of Kaesong, Yonhap news agency said on Tuesday, citing a South Korean military source.

Pyongyang has repeatedly issued threats against South Korea in recent days, including a warning that it would destroy the office.

The office, built in 2018, was near the border with South Korea. The city is often used to host inter-Korean meetings.

Read more: North Korea's army 'fully ready' to move against South Korea

"North Korea blows up Kaesong Liaison Office at 14:49," the office of the spokesman for the ministry, which handles inter-Korean relations, said.

jsi/aw (Reuters, AFP)

Watch video 01:56

North Korea to cut off communication with South

Kim Jong Un's sister threatens military action against South Korea

Seoul has held an urgent security meeting after the latest threat of military action from Pyongyang. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said her army would "surely" take action against the South. (14.06.2020)  

North Korea to sever all communication with South Korea: KCNA

North Korea says it will shut down all cross-border hotlines with the South at noon on Tuesday. Kim Jong Un's sister had threatened to cut ties over Seoul's failure to stop activists sending leaflets across the border. (09.06.2020)  

'Some starving' in North Korea as COVID constrains China trade, say UN experts

"Widespread food shortages" prevail in North Korea, say United Nations experts, compounded by a sharp dip in trade with friendly neighbor China owing to the coronavirus. One official urged a rethink on sanctions. (09.06.2020)  

Kim Jong Un und Schwester Kim Yo Jong

Kim Jong Un's sister threatens military action against South Korea 14.06.2020

Seoul has held an urgent security meeting after the latest threat of military action from Pyongyang. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said her army would "surely" take action against the South.

Südkorea Panmunjeom

North Korea's army 'fully ready' to move against South Korea 16.06.2020

North Korea's military says it is preparing for action against the South, days after its leader's sister made threats against Seoul. Pyongyang has said it would convert a demilitarized zone "into a fortress."

Südkorea Luftballons mit Flugblättern gegen Nordkorea über die Grenze

North Korea to sever all communication with South Korea: KCNA 09.06.2020

North Korea says it will shut down all cross-border hotlines with the South at noon on Tuesday. Kim Jong Un's sister had threatened to cut ties over Seoul's failure to stop activists sending leaflets across the border.

