North Korea destroys inter-Korean liason office in Kaesong: Yonhap

North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in its city of Kaesong, Yonhap news agency said on Tuesday, citing a South Korean military source.

Pyongyang has repeatedly issued threats against South Korea in recent days, including a warning that it would destroy the office.

The office, built in 2018, was near the border with South Korea. The city is often used to host inter-Korean meetings.

Read more: North Korea's army 'fully ready' to move against South Korea

"North Korea blows up Kaesong Liaison Office at 14:49," the office of the spokesman for the ministry, which handles inter-Korean relations, said.

Its destruction came after Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said at the weekend: "Before long, a tragic scene of the useless north-south joint liaison office completely collapsed would be seen."

jsi/aw (Reuters, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Watch video 01:56 Share Korea tensions over leaflets Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3dXh4 North Korea to cut off communication with South

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.