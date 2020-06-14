North Korea destroys inter-Korean liason office in Kaesong: Yonhap

North Korea has been ratcheting up tensions with the South in recent weeks and has threatened to deploy the military to the border region.
North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in its city of Kaesong, Yonhap News Agency said on Tuesday, citing a South Korean military source.
Pyongyang has repeatedly issued threats against South Korea in recent days, including a warning that it would destroy the office.
The office, built in 2018, was near the border with South Korea. The city of Kaesong is often used to host inter-Korean meetings.
"North Korea blows up Kaesong Liaison Office at 14:49," the office of the spokesman for the ministry, which handles inter-Korean relations, said.
Its destruction came after Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said at the weekend: "Before long, a tragic scene of the useless north-south joint liaison office completely collapsed would be seen."
Photos from Yonhap showed smoke emanating from what appeared to be a building complex. The agency reported the area was part of what used to be an industrial park.
North Korea has become increasingly frustrated recently as South Korea is not in a position to resume joint economic projects as a result of US-led sanctions.
jsi/aw (Reuters, AFP, dpa, Reuters)
