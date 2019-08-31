 North Korea demands UN reduce aid staff | News | DW | 06.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

North Korea demands UN reduce aid staff

Despite facing an acute food shortage, North Korea has said it wants a reduction in UN aid, claiming "hostile forces" have made aid programs ineffective. According to the UN, over 40% of North Koreans are undernourished.

North Korean children eating donated food

The United Nations said Thursday that it is negotiating with North Korea after receiving a letter from Pyongyang claiming that aid is ineffective and has been "politicized" by "hostile forces."

North Korea is currently facing widespread food shortages, and is dependent on foreign aid to feed its population. According to UN estimates, 10.3 million people — almost half the country's population — are in need and some 41% of North Koreans are undernourished.

Despite this, the letter from a North Korean official said that by the end of 2019  the number of international staff for the UN Development Program must be cut, along with staff at the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN children's agency, UNICEF.

A UN spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said the UN and other international organizations reached over 2 million people in North Korea with humanitarian aid in 2018 with food, nutrition and health projects.

"UN operations already have a light footprint on the ground and continued capacity at current levels is vital for ensuring continued UN support for critical food security, water, nutrition programming as well as mobilizing resources," he said.

Read more: North Korea food rations hit record low level after poor harvest: UN

Watch video 01:56

UN: 10 million face hunger in North Korea

Aid programs ineffective? 

However, Pyongyang claimed that "scope and amount" of UN intervention has run "dramatically low."

"In recent years, UN support in the country has been substantially downsized and the delivery of supplies been further delayed, heavily impacting the overall implementation of UN projects."

The letter specified that Pyongyang wants UN development staff to be cut from six to at least two, WHO staff to be cut down to four and UNICEF staff to reduce its staff from 13 to 11.

North Korea was hit by three sets of economic sanctions over its nuclear weapons program in 2017. However, the UN allowed exemptions for goods linked to humanitarian aid. 

wmr/rt  (AP, AFP, Reuters)

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

South Korea slashes North Korea human rights budget, raises regime aid

Rights activists have criticized Seoul's decision to reduce human rights funding for North Korea and to funnel financial support into increased economic assistance. What could be the implications of this move? (03.09.2018)  

In North Korea, stunted growth still rife among children

One in five children have experienced stunted growth in North Korea, a sign of "chronic or recurrent malnutrition." But a UN study found that over the past decade, the country has witnessed a "slight" improvement. (20.06.2018)  

South Korea donates 50,000 tons of rice to North Korea

South Korea has said it will make its largest food donation to the North since 2008, as an estimated 40% of North Koreans are undernourished. Much of the aid is aimed at helping vulnerable children and mothers. (19.06.2019)  

North Korea food rations hit record low level after poor harvest: UN

The North Korean regime has cut rations of food to 300 grams a day after the worst harvest in 10 years, the UN says. And a UN team found that 10.1 million people lacked enough food to take them through to the next one. (03.05.2019)  

WWW links

Sign up for DW's newsletters here  

Audios and videos on the topic

UN: 10 million face hunger in North Korea  

Related content

Nordkorea | Kim Jong-Un besucht Baustelle im Norden Pjöngjangs

North Korea blasts 'thoughtless remarks' from US Secretary of State 31.08.2019

A senior North Korean diplomat has berated US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for comments saying that Pyongyang had gone "rogue." The statement carried on state media is not the North's first jab at Pompeo.

Nordkorea feuert neue taktische Lenkflugkörper ab

North Korea test-fires missiles after joint military drills end 24.08.2019

North Korea has launched two suspected short-range missiles off its east coast, the latest in a series of launches in recent weeks. It comes after Pyongyang sharply criticized US-South Korean annual military drills.

Erneuter Raketentest von Nordkorea

North Korea rejects talks with the South 16.08.2019

Pyongyang has rejected South Korea's hopes for dialogue, saying inter-Korean talks are off the table. North Korea launched two missiles into the sea in protest of joint US-South Korean military drills.

Advertisement