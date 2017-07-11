North Korea confirms 'tactical guided missile' test

North Korea test-fired two "new-type tactical guided missiles" a day earlier, state news reported on Friday, confirming reports by South Korea's military.

North Korea's Academy of Defense Science carried out the testing and deemed it "very successful," the country's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The totalitarian state carried out the tests with the likely ballistic missiles, despite such tests being banned by UN resolutions.

Pyongyang has been slapped with tough international sanctions to deter it from continuing to develop rockets that could be equipped with nuclear warheads.

North Korea's new missiles

The new weapons system can carry a warhead weight of 2.5 metric tons.

They traveled 600 kilometers (373 miles) off the coast to hit their targets, according to KCNA.

The test also confirmed the reliability of the improved version of the weapon's solid-fuel engine and its irregular orbit features of a low-altitude gliding leap.

The weapons system is of "great significance in bolstering up the military power of the country and deterring all sorts of military threats existing on the Korean Peninsula," Party official Ri Pyong Chol, who oversaw the launch, was quoted as saying.

South Korean observers said the weapon was likely an upgraded North Korean version of the Russian-made Iskander, a short-range nuclear-capable missile designed to fly at a low altitude and make in-flight guidance adjustments.

The low altitude flight path means it has a better chance of evading missile defense systems in South Korea, observers said.

Second missile launch within days

Thursday's launch marks the second time Pyongyang has fired missiles within days.

The Northfired two short-range, non-ballistic missiles off its west coast over the weekend, Seoul officials said on Wednesday.

North Korea is not banned from carrying out tests with these missiles.

