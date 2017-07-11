North Korea confirms 'submarine-launched ballistic missile' test

North Korea has successfully test fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile, state media confirmed on Wednesday as the country seeks to flaunt its ever-expanding military arsenal.

The confirmation came a day after South Korea's military said that it believed Pyongyang had fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) off its east coast.

The test was carried out near Sinpo — the site of a major naval dockyard — and was the fifth in a series of missile launches since September.

The missile had "lots of advanced control guidance technologies," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Tuesday's missile was test launched from the same submarine used to conduct North Korea's first SLBM test in 2016, KCNA reported.

Washington says 'urgent' need for talks

The test comes as Pyongyang increases pressure on Washington and Seoul to abandon policies which it deems hostile, like the joint US-South Korea military exercises and international sanctions on the North.

The White House called on North Korea to desist from further "provocations" and said that the test highlighted the "urgent" need for talks with Pyongyang over its weapons programs, with spokeswoman Jen Psaki telling the media Tuesday: "Our offer remains to meet anywhere, anytime, without preconditions."

The launch also comes ahead of a visit to Seoul by US President Joe Biden's special envoy on North Korea, Sung Kim, to discuss with allies the possibility of reviving dialogue with Pyongyang.

Missile 'enhances' operational capability of North's navy

Photos released in the Rodong Sinmun — the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.— showed the black and white missile surfacing from water, leaving behind a trail of fire and smoke, and an emerging submarine.

The missile appeared to be thinner and smaller than the earlier designs of North Korea's SLBM.

The new type SLBM featured advanced control guidance technologies including "flank mobility and gliding skip mobility," KCNA said.

"(The SLBM) will greatly contribute to putting the defence technology of the country on a high level and to enhancing the underwater operational capability of our navy," KCNA added.

