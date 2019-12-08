 North Korea conducts ′crucial test′ at missile facility | News | DW | 14.12.2019

News

North Korea conducts 'crucial test' at missile facility

Pyongyang says it successfully completed another test ahead of a US envoy's visit this weekend. Kim Jong Un has threatened a "Christmas gift" for the US if an agreement on sanctions isn't reached by the new year.

A North Korean solider stands guard in front of a rocket at the Sohae Satellite Launch Station.

North Korea announced it had successfully completed another "crucial test" at the Sohae long-range rocket launch site, as frustration grows over the lack of progress in negotiating sanctions relief with the US.

"Another crucial test was successfully conducted at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground from 22:41 to 22:48 on December 13," a spokesman for the North's National Academy of Defence Science said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency on Saturday.

Read more: Opinion: What China and the Koreas can learn from German reunification

He added that "research successes" will be "applied to further bolster up the reliable strategic nuclear deterrent" of North Korea.

The statement did not specify what kind of test was conducted. It may have included technologies that improve missiles' capability of reaching the US.

The completion of another "very important test" had been announced days earlier.

US Special Envoy on North Korea Stephen Biegun is due to arrive for a three-day visit to Seoul in South Korea on Sunday.

A sinister 'Christmas gift'

Three previous summits with US President Donald Trump have failed to deliver sanctions relief for North Korea. The country's leader Kim Jong Un has threatened the US with a "Christmas gift" if concessions are not reached by the year's end. Experts have suggested this "gift" could be an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The US and other countries have condemned several rocket launches carried out by the North. These are thought to be disguised long-range ballistic missile tests.

  It was the third meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in just over a year. The first Trump-Kim summit took place in Singapore in June last year. A meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, was held in February of this year. Both meetings failed to provide a clear roadmap for North Korea's denuclearization.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    Third Kim-Trump meeting

    It was the third meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in just over a year. The first Trump-Kim summit took place in Singapore in June last year. A meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, was held in February 2019. Both meetings failed to provide a clear roadmap for North Korea's denuclearization.

  Trump made history on June 30 with his latest encounter with Kim. He's the first sitting US president to visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides South and North Korea. Trump briefly crossed into North Korea as he shook hands with Kim. He said he was proud to step over the line.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    Making history

    Trump made history on June 30 with his latest encounter with Kim. He's the first sitting US president to visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides South and North Korea. Trump briefly crossed into North Korea as he shook hands with Kim. He said he was "proud to step over the line."

  Prior to his meeting with Kim, Trump flew to the DMZ with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The US president met with South Korean and American troops as he watched over North Korea from a military post in the DMZ.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    Watching over the North

    Prior to his meeting with Kim, Trump flew to the DMZ with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The US president met with South Korean and American troops as he watched over North Korea from a military post in the DMZ. US presidents in the past have visited American troops on the South Korean side but not set foot in the DMZ.

  From calling Kim Jong Un little rocket man to someone he has a certain chemistry with, Trump has come a long way with his dealing with North Korea. On June 30, he once again emphasized his personal ties with the North Korean dictator. Kim, too, hailed his wonderful relationship with Trump, saying the latest meeting would enable nuclear talks.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    'Great friendship'

    From calling Kim Jong Un "little rocket man" to someone he has a "certain chemistry" with, Trump has come a long way in his dealing with North Korea. On June 30, he once again emphasized his personal ties with the North Korean dictator. Kim, too, hailed his "wonderful" relationship with Trump, saying the latest meeting would enable nuclear talks.

  Washington and Pyongyang blame each other for the impasse, but Trump is hopeful for a breakthrough in nuclear talks. Although his previous two meetings with the North Korean leader didn't yield any result, Trump said he was in no rush to defuse tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    'In no rush'

    Washington and Pyongyang blame each other for the impasse over nuclear talks, but Trump is hopeful for a breakthrough. Although his previous two meetings with the North Korean leader didn't yield any result, Trump said he was "in no rush" to defuse tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

  Experts have warned that North Korea may never agree to fully give up its nuclear ambitions, which they say Pyongyang views as vital for regime survival. In March, new satellite imagery suggested that North Korea started rebuilding a rocket launch site before Kim and Trump's Vietnam summit in Feruary. The site had been dismantled last year as part of Kim's denuclearization pledge.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    Regime survival

    Experts have warned that North Korea may never agree to fully give up its nuclear ambitions, which they say Pyongyang views as vital for regime survival. In March, new satellite imagery suggested that North Korea started rebuilding a rocket launch site before Kim and Trump's Vietnam summit in Feruary. The site had been dismantled last year as part of Kim's denuclearization pledge.

    Author: Shamil Shams


UN Security Council resolutions ban Pyongyang from firing ballistic missiles.

The US tested a medium-range ballistic missile of its own over the Pacific Ocean on Thursday.

Talks lead nowhere

In 2017, North Korea conducted a series of missile tests that demonstrated potential for its rockets to reach far into the US mainland. A war of words followed between the US president and the North Korean leader.

Currently, experts believe that Pyongyang's missiles still need improvements before they can be considered a viable threat to the US.

Read more: What does North Korea want to achieve with missile tests?

The North Korean leader suspended all nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile testing last year while engaged in talks with the US and South Korea. But Kim has said he is open to seeking a "new path" should sanctions remain in place. 

US Ambassador Kelly Craft on Wednesday called North Korea's missile tests "extremely counterproductive" and said they hindered peace negotiations. 

North Korea called the comments a "hostile provocation" and said the US may have ruined its chance at reaching a nuclear agreement

  • Kim Jong Un at the opening of Samjiyon (picture alliance/dpa/KCNA)

    North Korea's socialist 'paradise' city Samjiyon — in pictures

    Samjiyon, revamped

    North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un (second from right) commemorated the completion of the revamped city of Samjiyon. Kim hailed the city as "an epitome of modern civilization."

  • The opening of the Samjiyon township in North Korea (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea's socialist 'paradise' city Samjiyon — in pictures

    Supposed birthplace of Kim Jong Il

    The Samjiyon township lies near the Paektu Mountain about 15 kilometers (9 miles) away from Yalu River that separates North Korea and China. The site holds a holy status in the country as the apparent birth place of Kim Jong Un's father and predecessor, Kim Jong Il.

  • Aerial view of Samjiyon (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea's socialist 'paradise' city Samjiyon — in pictures

    Resort city

    Samjiyon, described as a "mountainous modern city under socialism," provides housing for 4,000 families, according to state news agency KCNA. The city also features a hospital, cultural facilities and a ski resort.

  • Fireworks exploding above Samjiyon (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea's socialist 'paradise' city Samjiyon — in pictures

    Big initiative

    The opening of Samjiyon also featured a fireworks display and thunderous jubilation. The city is one of the largest economic initiatives Kim has undertaken as part of his drive for a "self-reliant economy" amid US sanctions.

  • Aerial view of Samjiyon (Getty Images/AFP/E. Jones)

    North Korea's socialist 'paradise' city Samjiyon — in pictures

    'Ordeals and difficulties'

    State media said the project was completed despite "the worst trials" and "ordeals and difficulties," without elaborating. Construction was delayed due to shortages on construction materials and labor as a result of international sanctions imposed to curb the country's nuclear program.

  • North Koreans at the opening of the Samjiyom township (picture alliance/Yonhap)

    North Korea's socialist 'paradise' city Samjiyon — in pictures

    Youth labor brigade

    The delays in construction prompted Pyongyang to mobilize youth labor brigades. North Korean defectors and human rights activists likened the initiative to "slave labor" as the participants got no pay, poor food and were forced to work more than 12 hours a day for up to 10 years. The return for the labor was better chances to enter a university or admission to the powerful Workers' Party.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


kp/mm (AFP, AP)

