Anthony Howard | Fabian Kretschmer

10/12/2024 October 12, 2024

North Korea has accused South Korea of using drones to drop propaganda leaflets over its capital Pyongyang. The North's foreign ministry described the incident as a serious provocation that could lead to armed conflict. The two countries are in a "dangerous situation" that is likely to deteriorate further in the coming days, journalist Fabian Kretschmer tells DW.