 North Korea breaks off nuclear talks with US | News | DW | 05.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

North Korea breaks off nuclear talks with US

Officials from North Korea and the United States had been meeting in Sweden to discuss the future of working-level nuclear negotiations, but those talks were called off by Pyongyang.

Kim Myong Gil (Imago Images/Kyodo News)

North Korea's chief negotiator Kim Myong Gil told reporters on Saturday that his country broke off recently restarted discussions on

"The negotiations have not fulfilled our expectations and finally broke off," he told reporters through an interpreter outside the country's embassy in Stockholm.

The North Korean delegation arrived in Stockholm on Thursday for the working-level denuclearization talks. Special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun was the top US officials at the talks.

Earlier this week North Korean state media reported that country carried out a successful test of a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile. The test came despite North Korea having been banned from ballistic missile launches by UN Security Council resolutions.

Earlier Saturday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was hopeful the talks would set the course for future dialogue between the two countries on the denuclearization of North Korea.

Sweden has played an important role in ties between Washington and Pyongyang because, unlike the United States, it maintains official diplomatic ties with Pyongyang.

More to follow

DW recommends

What does North Korea want to achieve with missile tests?

The US and North Korea are moving ahead on talks, despite Pyongyang conducting at least nine missile launches since July. Does North Korea think testing missiles will strengthen its negotiating position? (04.10.2019)  

North Korea, US to resume nuclear talks after latest missile test

Officials from North Korea and the US were set to resume nuclear talks in Sweden after months of deadlock and Pyongyang's defiant test of a sea-launched ballistic missile this week. (05.10.2019)  

North Korea fires submarine-launched missile: state media

Just days before planned talks with the US, Pyongyang said it had successfully tested a new missile. North Korea's neighbors criticized the launch. (03.10.2019)  

Related content

Schweden Nordkorea-USA-Gespräche | Nordkoreanische Delegation

North Korea, US to resume nuclear talks after latest missile test 05.10.2019

Officials from North Korea and the US were set to resume nuclear talks in Sweden after months of deadlock and Pyongyang's defiant test of a sea-launched ballistic missile this week.

Nordkorea Präsident Kim Jong Un

North Korea agrees to new US talks, fires suspected missiles 01.10.2019

North Korean and US officials have both said the first talks since February could take place sometime next week. Soon after the announcement, South Korea's military said North Korea launched "unidentified projectiles."

Südkorea Seoul | TV-Berichterstattung zu Nordkoreas Raketenstart

North Korea fires submarine-launched missile: state media 02.10.2019

Just days before planned talks with the US, Pyongyang said it had successfully tested a new missile. North Korea's neighbors criticized the launch.

Advertisement