North Korea breaks off nuclear talks with US

North Korea's chief negotiator Kim Myong Gil told reporters on Saturday that his country broke off recently restarted discussions on

"The negotiations have not fulfilled our expectations and finally broke off," he told reporters through an interpreter outside the country's embassy in Stockholm.

The North Korean delegation arrived in Stockholm on Thursday for the working-level denuclearization talks. Special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun was the top US officials at the talks.

Earlier this week North Korean state media reported that country carried out a successful test of a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile. The test came despite North Korea having been banned from ballistic missile launches by UN Security Council resolutions.

Earlier Saturday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was hopeful the talks would set the course for future dialogue between the two countries on the denuclearization of North Korea.

Sweden has played an important role in ties between Washington and Pyongyang because, unlike the United States, it maintains official diplomatic ties with Pyongyang.

More to follow