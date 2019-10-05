North Korea breaks off nuclear talks with US

Officials from North Korea and the United States had been meeting in Sweden to discuss the future of working-level nuclear negotiations, but those talks were called off by Pyongyang.
North Korea's chief negotiator Kim Myong Gil told reporters on Saturday that his country broke off recently restarted discussions on
"The negotiations have not fulfilled our expectations and finally broke off," he told reporters through an interpreter outside the country's embassy in Stockholm.
The North Korean delegation arrived in Stockholm on Thursday for the working-level denuclearization talks. Special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun was the top US officials at the talks.
Earlier this week North Korean state media reported that country carried out a successful test of a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile. The test came despite North Korea having been banned from ballistic missile launches by UN Security Council resolutions.
Earlier Saturday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was hopeful the talks would set the course for future dialogue between the two countries on the denuclearization of North Korea.
Sweden has played an important role in ties between Washington and Pyongyang because, unlike the United States, it maintains official diplomatic ties with Pyongyang.
Earlier optimism
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had earlier expressed optimism over the talks.
"We came with a set of ideas. We hope that the North Koreans came with a good spirit and a willingness to try to move forward to implement what President Trump and Chairman Kim agreed to back in Singapore," Pompeo said while on a visit to Greece.
The US secretary of state described the US negotiators as "a broad team with a full range of expertise to deal with the broad range of issues" related to the Singapore agreement, adding that the Stockholm talks would set the course for a more dialogues in the coming weeks and months.
Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde wrote on Twitter earlier Saturday that it was encouraging to see that both delegations were currently in Sweden to hold talks at the working level. "Dialogue needed to reach denuclearization and peaceful solution," she said.
More leverage for the North
The talks come after North Korea recently announced the test of a "new type" of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).
North Korea frequently couples diplomatic overtures with military moves as a way of maintaining pressure on negotiating partners, analysts say, and many believe this weapons system gives it added leverage.
Despite international condemnation of North Korea's repeated weapons tests, US President Donald Trump has so far refrained from criticizing Pyongyang, while insisting his personal ties with the North's leader remain good.
The US president, who has invested a lot of political capital in getting denuclearization negotiations back on track, has spoken about "tremendous progress" with the Kim regime.
The United Nations Security Council, meanwhile, is expected to hold closed-door talks early next week on the latest test, diplomats said. The talks were requested by Britain, France and Germany, as the European powers push for the world body to keep up pressure Pyongyang which is under heavy US and UN sanctions over its weapons program.
North Korea is banned from ballistic missile launches by Security Council resolutions.
shs/sms (AFP, Reuters, dpa)
