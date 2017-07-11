North Korea boasts of 'tactical guided missile' test

North Korea test-fired two "new-type tactical guided missiles" a day earlier, state news reported on Friday, following reports by South Korea's military.

North Korea's Academy of Defense Science carried out the testing and deemed it "very successful," the country's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The totalitarian state carried out the tests with the likely ballistic missiles, despite such tests being banned by UN resolutions.

Pyongyang has been slapped with tough international sanctions to deter it from continuing to develop rockets that could be equipped with nuclear warheads.

North Korea's new missiles

The new weapons system can carry a warhead weight of 2.5 metric tons, according to KCNA, which claimed that they traveled 600 kilometers (373 miles) off the coast to hit their targets, according to KCNA.

The test also confirmed the missile's capability to conduct "low-altitude gliding leap type flight mode," a

feature that makes such weapons harder to detect and shoot down, KCNA claimed.

The weapons system is of "great significance in bolstering up the military power of the country and deterring all sorts of military threats existing on the Korean Peninsula," Party official Ri Pyong Chol, who oversaw the launch, was quoted as saying.

South Korean observers said the weapon was likely an upgraded North Korean version of the Russian-made Iskander, a short-range nuclear-capable missile designed to fly at a low altitude and make in-flight guidance adjustments.

The low-altitude flight path means it has a better chance of evading missile defense systems in South Korea, observers said.

Second missile launch within days

Thursday's launch marks the second time Pyongyang has fired missiles within days.

The North fired two short-range, non-ballistic missiles off its west coast over the weekend, Seoul officials said on Wednesday.

North Korea is not banned from carrying out tests with these missiles.

What is the international response?

In response to the launch, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Japan would strengthen its missile defense system to "ensure peace and safety."

Meanwhile, South Korean President Moon Jae-in called the missile test "concerning," saying Seoul, Pyongyang and Washington should not create hurdles for talks.

"Now is the time for the South, the North and the United States to make efforts to continue dialogue. It is never desirable to create difficulties for dialogue," he told a ceremony commemorating soldiers who fought in clashes with the North in 2002 and 2010.

The United Nations Security Council North Korea sanctions committee is also due to meet on Friday to discuss the missile tests, at the request of the United States.

