North Korea blames US for regional tensions, defends weapons buildup

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un blamed the United States for hostile policies on Tuesday and said his country is boosting its military capabilities to protect national sovereignty.

Kim accused the US of being the "root cause" of instability on the Korean Peninsula. He said there was no reason to believe that Washington is anything other than "hostile" in its approach towards Pyongyang.

"We are not discussing war with anyone, but rather to prevent war itself and to literally increase war deterrence for the protection of national sovereignty," he said at a defense exhibition amid reports that the country recently tested a hypersonic missile.

wd/jsi (Reuters, AFP)