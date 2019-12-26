 North Korea begins ruling party summit ahead of US deadline | News | DW | 29.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

North Korea begins ruling party summit ahead of US deadline

Talks between Pyongyang and Washington have stalled since a summit between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump in February. North Korea's deadline for the US to change its stance on stalled nuclear talks is coming to an end.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday convened a high-profile ruling party summit in Pyongyang ahead of a year-end deadline for Washington to shift its stance on its nuclear program.

North Korea's state KCNA news agency said in a statement that "national defense" was among the main topics in the meeting.

The ruling Workers' Party of Korea will also "discuss important matters arising... in the building of the state and national defense," KCNA added.

The meeting, which will continue for several days, comes after widespread speculation that the communist country is preparing to test an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as a "Christmas gift" for the United States.

Read more: Trump shrugs off North Korea 'Christmas gift' missile rumors

Watch video 01:46

Regional powers strive to keep peace on Korean peninsula

Stalled talks

US-North Korea talks on the peninsula's denuclearization have been deadlocked since Kim and US President Donald Trump met in Vietnam in February this year.

The two sides disagree on the steps towards the easing of tensions, with Kim demanding the Trump administration lift sanctions against his country in exchange of his moratorium on ICBMs.

Earlier this month, Pyongyang's vice minister of foreign affairs gave the December 31 deadline to the US to offer concessions.

Read more: North Korea breaks off nuclear talks with US

North Korea is under heavy US and UN sanctions over its controversial nuclear program. Russia and China – North Korea's main ally – also favor the lifting of sanctions to de-escalate tensions.

Although, there hasn't been an ICBM launch since the start of talks, North Korea has fired multiple short-range missiles into the sea in the past few months.

Read more: North Korea conducts 'crucial test' at missile facility

  • It was the third meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in just over a year. The first Trump-Kim summit took place in Singapore in June last year. A meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, was held in February of this year. Both meetings failed to provide a clear roadmap for North Korea's denuclearization.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    Third Kim-Trump meeting

    It was the third meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in just over a year. The first Trump-Kim summit took place in Singapore in June last year. A meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, was held in February 2019. Both meetings failed to provide a clear roadmap for North Korea's denuclearization.

  • Trump made history on June 30 with his latest encounter with Kim. He's the first sitting US president to visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides South and North Korea. Trump briefly crossed into North Korea as he shook hands with Kim. He said he was proud to step over the line.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    Making history

    Trump made history on June 30 with his latest encounter with Kim. He's the first sitting US president to visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides South and North Korea. Trump briefly crossed into North Korea as he shook hands with Kim. He said he was "proud to step over the line."

  • Prior to his meeting with Kim, Trump flew to the DMZ with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The US president met with South Korean and American troops as he watched over North Korea from a military post in the DMZ.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    Watching over the North

    Prior to his meeting with Kim, Trump flew to the DMZ with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The US president met with South Korean and American troops as he watched over North Korea from a military post in the DMZ. US presidents in the past have visited American troops on the South Korean side but not set foot in the DMZ.

  • From calling Kim Jong Un little rocket man to someone he has a certain chemistry with, Trump has come a long way with his dealing with North Korea. On June 30, he once again emphasized his personal ties with the North Korean dictator. Kim, too, hailed his wonderful relationship with Trump, saying the latest meeting would enable nuclear talks.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    'Great friendship'

    From calling Kim Jong Un "little rocket man" to someone he has a "certain chemistry" with, Trump has come a long way in his dealing with North Korea. On June 30, he once again emphasized his personal ties with the North Korean dictator. Kim, too, hailed his "wonderful" relationship with Trump, saying the latest meeting would enable nuclear talks.

  • Washington and Pyongyang blame each other for the impasse, but Trump is hopeful for a breakthrough in nuclear talks. Although his previous two meetings with the North Korean leader didn't yield any result, Trump said he was in no rush to defuse tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    'In no rush'

    Washington and Pyongyang blame each other for the impasse over nuclear talks, but Trump is hopeful for a breakthrough. Although his previous two meetings with the North Korean leader didn't yield any result, Trump said he was "in no rush" to defuse tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

  • Experts have warned that North Korea may never agree to fully give up its nuclear ambitions, which they say Pyongyang views as vital for regime survival. In March, new satellite imagery suggested that North Korea started rebuilding a rocket launch site before Kim and Trump's Vietnam summit in Feruary. The site had been dismantled last year as part of Kim's denuclearization pledge.

    'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

    Regime survival

    Experts have warned that North Korea may never agree to fully give up its nuclear ambitions, which they say Pyongyang views as vital for regime survival. In March, new satellite imagery suggested that North Korea started rebuilding a rocket launch site before Kim and Trump's Vietnam summit in Feruary. The site had been dismantled last year as part of Kim's denuclearization pledge.

    Author: Shamil Shams


shs/bk (AP, AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Trump shrugs off North Korea 'Christmas gift' missile rumors

US President Trump said that the US was "ready to deal with it" if North Korea launched a "Christmas gift" in the form of a missile, as was suggested this month. He added that maybe the gift would be a "beautiful vase." (24.12.2019)  

US diplomat slams North Korea for being 'hostile'

Washington has said there is "strong potential" for Pyongyang to carry out a "major provocation" in the coming days. A US special envoy has held talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-In. (16.12.2019)  

North Korea conducts 'crucial test' at missile facility

Pyongyang says it successfully completed another test ahead of a US envoy's visit this weekend. Kim Jong Un has threatened a "Christmas gift" for the US if an agreement on sanctions isn't reached by the new year. (14.12.2019)  

North Korea breaks off nuclear talks with US

Pyongyang has halted nuclear negotiations with the US, with North Korea saying talks had broken down. Pyongyang said expectations had not been met, while Washington said the two sides had "good discussions." (05.10.2019)  

No agreement reached at Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam

The summit in Vietnam between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un broke up early, with different accounts for the reason why. The question of sanctions relief was a key point. (28.02.2019)  

'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

US President Trump and North Korean leader Kim have met once again, this time in the Demilitarized Zone. In a largely symbolic meeting, Trump and Kim hailed their personal close relationship amid stalled nuclear talks. (30.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Regional powers strive to keep peace on Korean peninsula  

Related content

US-Präsident Donald Trump

Germans think Trump is more dangerous than Kim Jong Un and Putin 26.12.2019

When asked who posed the greatest threat to world peace, Germans in a recent poll overwhelmingly pointed to one person — Donald Trump. The US president beat out the leaders of North Korea, Russia, China and Iran.

USA Präsident Trump im Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida

Trump shrugs off North Korea 'Christmas gift' missile rumors 24.12.2019

US President Trump said that the US was "ready to deal with it" if North Korea launched a "Christmas gift" in the form of a missile, as was suggested this month. He added that maybe the gift would be a "beautiful vase."

Nordkorea Tongchang-Ri Raketen-Teststation

North Korea conducts 'crucial test' at missile facility 14.12.2019

Pyongyang says it successfully completed another test ahead of a US envoy's visit this weekend. Kim Jong Un has threatened a "Christmas gift" for the US if an agreement on sanctions isn't reached by the new year.

Advertisement