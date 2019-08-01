 North Korea agrees to new US talks, fires suspected missile | News | DW | 01.10.2019

News

North Korea agrees to new US talks, fires suspected missile

North Korean and US officials have both said new talks could take place as early as this weekend. Soon after the announcement, South Korea's military said North Korea launched an "unidentified projectile."

North Korea's Kim Jong Un looks through binoculars

North Korea and the United States announced Tuesday that they will hold working-level nuclear talks sometime next week, which would be the first such dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang since a bilateral summit in February ended without a deal.

North Korea's state news agency said in a statement that the two sides agreed to have "preliminary contact" on October 4, and hold negotiations the next day. US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus later confirmed the talks, but did not specify an exact time or location.

After the talks were announced Tuesday evening, the South Korean military reported a "short-range projectile" was launched Wednesday morning from the North Korean port city Wonsan.

Japan's military said the projectile landed in Japanese waters off of Shimane Prefecture in the country's southwest, according to Reuters news agency.

North Korea has conducted several short-range missile tests since talks with the US stalled, and they are widely seen as a strategy to gain leverage ahead of new negotiations.

 

 

wmr/se (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

