North Korea again fires suspected ballistic missile

North Korea has launched an unidentified ballistic missile, South Korea's military reported early Tuesday.

Although the launch is likely just a test, officials in the Japanese regions of Hokkaido and Aomori urged residents to take cover early on Tuesday morning.

"North Korea appears to have launched a missile," the Japanese government said in an alert. "Please evacuate into buildings or underground."

Missile likely flew over Japan

Citing government sources, Japanese media reported that the missile may have been an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The missile likely flew over Japan and landed in the Pacific Ocean some 3,000 km (1,800 miles) away from archipelago, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

Matsuno called the test a "serious challenge" to international peace.

Tensions rising in the region

Last week, Pyongyang tested four ballistic missiles within the space of days amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula.

In August, the United States and South Korea kicked off large-scale joint military drills.

North Korea views these exercises as an invasion rehearsal, however Seoul and Washington maintain they are defensive in nature.

More to follow...

zc/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP)