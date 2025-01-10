Police say a man embroiled in the so-called "Pizzagate" conspiracy was shot dead after brandishing a gun during a traffic stop. The man was jailed in 2016 after firing his gun inside a Washington DC restaurant.

A man who became infamous for firing his gun inside a pizzeria in the US capital was shot dead by police in the state of North Carolina, US media reported late on Thursday.

The deceased man had become enmeshed in the Pizzagate conspiracy - wrongly suggested that former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and other top members of the US Democratic Party were running a child sex ring from the eatery.

What we know about the latest incident

US news outlets said the North Carolina man had been killed in a traffic stop police shooting.

The man, who died two days after the shooting last Saturday, was identified as Edgar Maddison Welch, who became obsessed with the bizarre "Pizzagate" conspiracy.

Police in the town of Kannapolis stopped a car they believed was driven by Welch — a passenger in the vehicle — known to have an outstanding warrant against him for a felony probation violation.

As police tried to open the car and arrest him, Welch reportedly pulled a gun and refused orders to drop the weapon. Two officers then shot him causing wounds that later proved fatal.

How is Welch linked to 'Pizzagate'?

Welch was arrested in December 2016 after he fired his assault rifle inside the Comet Ping Pong pizza restaurant.

He told police that he was in the capital to personally investigate assertions that Comet was a center for child abduction.

The claim was an early manifestation of the conspiracy theories that gained traction among far-right conservatives and followers of US-President elect Donald Trump.

Welch, who was 29 a the time of the shooting incident, was sentenced in 2017 to four years in prison and released in March 2020.

When he had been was sentenced, the US attorney's office said the judge had declared that it was only through "sheer luck" that no one was wounded or killed.

rc/lo (AFP, AP)