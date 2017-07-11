Norm Macdonald, comedian and former SNL cast member, dies at 61

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Norm Macdonald has died at the age of 61, his management firm Brillstein Entertainment announced to the Hollywood entertainment news website Deadline, and confirmed by several other US publications.

After a spell out of the limelight, the Canadian stand-up comedian returned to the screen in 2013 with his own video podcast entitled Norm Macdonald Live. Five years later this was turned into a Netflix show with a similar premise.

Cancer battle

Best known for his laconic delivery of sharp and incisive observations, Macdonald had been battling cancer for nine years.

His compatriot Jim Carrey was one of the first to pay tribute as he described his "dear friend" as "one of our most precious gems," on Twitter. "An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him," he added.

Macdonald was born and raised in Quebec City by his mother, Ferne, and father, Percy Lloyd, who served with the Canadian Army during World War II.