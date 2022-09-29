Visit the new DW website

Nord Stream

Nord Stream is a pair of natural gas pipelines running through the Baltic Sea.

The EU has been heavily reliant on Russian gas. In 2021, Russia supplied about 40% of the EU’s natural gas. The pipeline was a key factor in securing energy security in Europe before the war broke out in Ukraine in February 2022. Majority-owned by Russian energy giant Gazprom, Nord Stream 1 has been in operation since 2011. It stretches 1,200km (745 miles) under the Baltic from Vyborg port in Russia to Greifswald in Germany. As Russia and the West began to exchange economic blows in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the pipeline became a bargaining chip for the Kremlin. In addition to severely reducing the amount of gas supplied, Gazprom has halted the flow several times, citing the need for maintenance. Nord Stream 2 was completed in 2021. With the capacity of transporting 55 billion cubic meters (convert to cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Europe, Nord Stream 2 was supposed to ease pressure in the face of soaring energy prices, but it has remained idle pending certification by Germany and the European Union.

In Seoul, US Vice President Kamala Harris condemns North Korean 'nuclear rhetoric'

In Seoul, US Vice President Kamala Harris condemns North Korean 'nuclear rhetoric' 29.09.2022

On a visit to South Korea, US Vice President Kamala Harris met President Yoon Suk-yeol a day after North Korea test-fired two ballistic missiles. Harris also visited the Korean Peninsula's Demilitarized Zone.
Russia-Ukraine updates: Sweden finds fourth Nord Stream gas leak

Russia-Ukraine updates: Sweden finds fourth Nord Stream gas leak 29.09.2022

Sweden says there is another leak in gas pipelines running from Russia to Europe. Meanwhile, Russia's economy could be damaged by its partial mobilization, according to UK intelligence. DW has the latest from Ukraine.
Denmark to wear protest jerseys at Qatar World Cup

Denmark to wear protest jerseys at Qatar World Cup 28.09.2022

Sports apparel maker Hummel said it has "toned down" Denmark's national team jersey for the World Cup, and introduced a black third kit in the "color of mourning," in protest at rights abuses in Qatar.
Russia's army: An overestimated power in the war against Ukraine

Russia's army: An overestimated power in the war against Ukraine 28.09.2022

At the outset of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin believed in a quick victory that did not come to pass. How strong is Russia's army really?
UK central bank scrambles as pound tanks, debt costs soar

UK central bank scrambles as pound tanks, debt costs soar 28.09.2022

The Bank of England has intervened in the markets with emergency action to steady the nation's finances. The effort came after a tax cut proposal under new Prime Minister Liz Truss triggered financial chaos.
Eastern Ukraine: Eyewitnesses speak out on sham referendums

Eastern Ukraine: Eyewitnesses speak out on sham referendums 28.09.2022

A record turnout according to the Russian occupiers, a sham according to Ukrainian observers — eyewitnesses told DW how they experienced the so-called referendums in the Russian-occupied regions.
Afghanistan suffers widespread hunger under Taliban

Afghanistan suffers widespread hunger under Taliban 28.09.2022

Afghanistan is sliding into one of the greatest humanitarian crises of our time. The loss of Western funding and the freezing of central bank assets after the Taliban returned to power have had dire consequences for the population. A warning: The first images in this report are disturbing.
Russia restricts access to Georgia border amid military call-up

Russia restricts access to Georgia border amid military call-up 28.09.2022

Officials in a Russian region bordering Georgia say the restrictions came after 20,000 people crossed the border in two days. Russians have increasingly sought ways to avoid being drafted.
How has the Amazon rainforest changed under Jair Bolsonaro?

How has the Amazon rainforest changed under Jair Bolsonaro? 28.09.2022

As the Brazilian election approaches, DW looks at how the Amazon rainforest has fared almost four years into the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro.
Elections in Brazil: Lula faces off against Bolsonaro

Elections in Brazil: Lula faces off against Bolsonaro 28.09.2022

Brazil is facing the most polarized presidential race in decades. What do we know about the two most promising candidates, the populist incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and the former left-wing president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva?
DW News Asia with Biresh Banerjee, 28 September, 2022

DW News Asia with Biresh Banerjee, 28 September, 2022 28.09.2022

Many in China have no other option than to move into unfinished homes. Yet, there are others who don't want to leave their old homes. A look at China's uncertain property market. And later, an offbeat story - how traditional Chinese medicine is proving a hit with pets and pet owners in China.
Russia-Ukraine updates: EU plans new Russia sanctions after sham 'referendums'

Russia-Ukraine updates: EU plans new Russia sanctions after sham 'referendums' 28.09.2022

The European Union has denounced the "illegal" annexation votes Russia held in occupied Ukrainian regions and proposed a new raft of sanctions. Meanwhile, the US announced new aid for Kyiv. DW rounds up the latest.
Iran launches fresh strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan amid protests

Iran launches fresh strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan amid protests 28.09.2022

Kurdish officials say Iranian drones targeted a Kurdish-Iranian dissident group, killing 13 people. The attacks come during domestic unrest in Iran following the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody.
Why Africa seeks a greater role on the global stage

Why Africa seeks a greater role on the global stage 28.09.2022

More African leaders are calling for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. Africans who spoke to DW believe that the West does not have the continent's interest at heart.
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles: Seoul's military

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles: Seoul's military 28.09.2022

North Korea fired two missiles into waters off its east coast just days after its last missile test and ahead of a visit by US Vice President Kamala Harris to South Korea.
Taiwan ex-military chief urges combat preparedness amid rising China threats

Taiwan ex-military chief urges combat preparedness amid rising China threats 28.09.2022

Former top Taiwanese defense official Admiral Lee Hsi-ming told DW he is concerned that forces are not ready to fight off China, and that a new defense concept is needed.
