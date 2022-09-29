Nord Stream is a pair of natural gas pipelines running through the Baltic Sea.

The EU has been heavily reliant on Russian gas. In 2021, Russia supplied about 40% of the EU’s natural gas. The pipeline was a key factor in securing energy security in Europe before the war broke out in Ukraine in February 2022. Majority-owned by Russian energy giant Gazprom, Nord Stream 1 has been in operation since 2011. It stretches 1,200km (745 miles) under the Baltic from Vyborg port in Russia to Greifswald in Germany. As Russia and the West began to exchange economic blows in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the pipeline became a bargaining chip for the Kremlin. In addition to severely reducing the amount of gas supplied, Gazprom has halted the flow several times, citing the need for maintenance. Nord Stream 2 was completed in 2021. With the capacity of transporting 55 billion cubic meters (convert to cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Europe, Nord Stream 2 was supposed to ease pressure in the face of soaring energy prices, but it has remained idle pending certification by Germany and the European Union.