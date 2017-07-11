Nord Stream gas halt 'doesn't help Ukraine,' Slovene PM tells DW

Slovene Prime Minister Robert Golob told DW on Tuesday that the natural gas supply from Russia to Germany is crucial to keeping the European Union strong.

Golob, who was in Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said the European Union had to stay strong to support Ukraine.

"By weakening Europe at its heart in Germany, at its industrial base — it doesn't help Ukraine," Golob told DW's Richard Walker.

Worries are mounting that a maintenance shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany could be extended because of the war in Ukraine.

German experts have warned that a recession could follow if Moscow chooses to turn off the tap for gas to Germany and the European Union.

Watch video 01:19 Germany: New worries over Russia using energy as a weapon

Ukraine criticizes Nord Stream 1 pipeline repairs

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Canada of undermining sanctions against Moscow after Ottawa agreed to return a turbine for Nord Stream 1 to Germany.

Golob rejected Zelenskyy's criticism.

"I agree with him on many things, but not on this one," Golob said.

"If gas flows resume, that's a good sign for Europe and later for Ukraine as well," he added.

Watch video 03:02 Gas supply to Germany is necessary to keep Europe strong: Slovenia's PM

Energy concerns dominate Scholz-Golob talks

Scholz said the leaders had "very detailed discussions" about the expansion of renewable energy.

Solutions to the gas shortage should come from "within the community," Golob said on his first trip abroad since assuming the premiership.

Golob said the construction of gas pipelines and power transmission lines should be boosted in Europe.

"In this way we can connect the wind in the north with the sun in the south, and we can make a very strong and stable system, a unified European system," he told journalists.

Interview by Richard Walker. Written by DW staff.