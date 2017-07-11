Nord Stream 2: US hits Russia ship with sanctions

The US informed German officials Monday of its plans to impose sanctions on the Russian pipe-laying vessel "Fortuna" over its involvement in the construction of the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.

"We're taking note of the announcement with regret," a spokesperson for Germany’s Economy Ministry said in Berlin.

The Baltic Sea pipeline is reported to be 90% complete. Construction was suspended in late 2019 after the US imposed sanctions, a decision decried by both Germany and the European Union.

Washington said the pipeline would threaten the EU's security by increasing the bloc's dependence on Russia.

