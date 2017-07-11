Nord Stream 2: US hits Russia ship with sanctions

The US is set to impose sanctions on the Russian pipe-laying vessel "Fortuna" for its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. Work resumed on the project late last year despite threats from the US.
The US informed German officials Monday of its plans to impose sanctions on the Russian pipe-laying vessel "Fortuna" over its involvement in the construction of the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.
"We're taking note of the announcement with regret," a spokesperson for Germany’s Economy Ministry said in Berlin.
The Baltic Sea pipeline is reported to be 90% complete. Construction was suspended in late 2019 after the US imposed sanctions, a decision decried by both Germany and the European Union.
Washington said the pipeline would threaten the EU's security by increasing the bloc's dependence on Russia.
More to follow...
Authorities have said work on the Baltic Sea gas pipeline can start again in German waters immediately. Whether it will or not, however, remains unclear.
Work on the pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea was suspended last year after sanctions from the United States. Construction of the project is reported to be more than 90% complete