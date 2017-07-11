Nord Stream 2: US announces more sanctions over pipeline

The United States on Monday imposed fresh sanctions on a company involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the latest sanctions would be directed at a shipping company called Transadria Ltd and its vessel The Marlin.

What do we know about these sanctions?

Despite pressure from the Republican party, the Biden adminstration has not hit the main company that is finishing the pipeline with sanctions, instead insisting on the need to work with key ally Germany.

The sanctions against Transadria come as part of a required report to Congress to take action against the pipeline.

The US along with Eastern European states like Ukraine and Poland believe Nord Stream 2 will give Russia a stronger say in regional politics which is against their interests.

"Even as the administration continues to oppose the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, including via our sanctions, we continue to work with Germany and other allies and partners to reduce the risks posed by the pipeline," Blinken said in Monday's statement.

How does Nord Stream 2 affect Ukraine?

Ukraine has received major royalties from transporting natural gas produced in Russia to Germany and central Europe.

After negotiations with the US, Germany agreed to provide economic support to Ukraine so that it could transition to clean energy. Germany will also insist Russia keeps piping natural gas through Ukraine to alleviate the negative repercussions of the pipeline.

The completion of the pipeline comes as tensions between Moscow and Kiev continued to rise after Russian troops amassed on the border between the two countries.

Ukraine has fought pro-Russian insurgents since 2014 when Putin annexed its Crimean peninsular.

Why has the Nord Stream 2 not opened yet?

Germany's network regulator suspended plans to open the Nord Stream 2 pipeline after ruling that the Switzerland-based company Nord Stream 2 AG operator within Germany does not comply with conditions set by German law.

The Swiss firm is planning to open a subsidiary in Germany but only to cover the German stretch of the pipeline.

The decision could amount to another setback for the controversial pipeline that has been waiting to become operational for almost a year.

Germany's Federal Network Agency said the pipeline operator said the project would continue to remain to be stalled "until the main assets and human resources have been transferred to the subsidiary," German officials said.

The administrative delay could stall the start of the pipeline's operation until mid-2022, experts believe.

more to come...

jc/rt (AFP, Reuters)