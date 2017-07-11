Nord Stream 2: Germany says construction can continue

Authorities have said work on the Baltic Sea gas pipeline can start again in German waters immediately. Whether it will or not, however, remains unclear.
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany has been on hold due to an energy procurement row with the US
Germany's Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency on Friday said construction on the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline can restart immediately.
The project has been on hold due to the threat of US sanctions, amid a row over energy procurement from Russia.
Previous approval had only allowed for work to begin again in May.
More to come...