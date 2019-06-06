 Non-nuclear states discuss weapons proliferation in Sweden | News | DW | 11.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Non-nuclear states discuss weapons proliferation in Sweden

Diplomats from 16 countries have convened in Stockholm to focus on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Their aim is to prevent the spread of atomic weapons, calling it "a danger to world peace."

Russian military test of a Burevestnik nuclear cruise missile (picture-alliance/dpa)

Foreign ministers from 16 non-nuclear countries gathered in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday to discuss the state of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), urging nuclear powers "to shoulder their responsibilities for disarmament."

Read more: Nuclear-free world unlikely as UN treaty turns 50

As German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas added, "at the same time we need to prevent further countries from obtaining nuclear weapons." Maas called the spread of nuclear weapons: "a danger to world peace. We must counteract this negative development."

Maas also said Germany was willing to hold a follow-up meeting in Berlin next year.

The JCPOA 'is in acute crisis'

Maas arrived in Sweden on the heels of his Monday meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in Tehran. Maas said of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or Iran nuclear deal, "The treaty is in acute crisis."

Maas traveled to Tehran in hopes of salvaging the deal in the wake of US President Donald Trump's unilateral withdrawal in May 2018.

Watch video 26:00

The new arms race: A more dangerous world?

'The NPT is the cornerstone of international action'

In Stockholm, Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said, "The NPT is the cornerstone of international action for disarmament and non-proliferation."

Wallstrom countered doubts about the potential efficacy of Tuesday's meeting, saying: "We did not want to begin by inviting countries that can prevent us from moving ahead. We wanted to gather ambitious countries that want to do something."

More transparency, reduced risk

Tuesday's meeting will focus on increasing transparency regarding nuclear arsenals, as well as ways to reduce deployment thereof.

Representatives from Argentina, Canada, Ethiopia, Finland, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Spain, and Switzerland attended the Stockholm meeting.

A conference to review the state of the NPT is slated to convene next year. 

Watch video 02:01

Germany struggles to rescue Iran nuclear deal

Iran increasing uranium enrichment

Yukiya Amano, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, an international watchdog, told reporters on Monday that Iran had increased its uranium enrichment as a result of the US withdrawal from the JCPOA.

Read more: Opinion: In Tehran, diplomatic hope dies last

"Yes, the production rate is rising," said Amano, though he found Iran to be compliant with the rules outlined by the JCPOA.

Iran has been under increasing pressure due to tough US sanctions and is urging the treaty's other signatories — Germany, France, the United Kingdom, China, Russia and the EU — to ensure financial support in return for its continued adherence to JCPOA rules.

js/msh (AP, dpa)

  • ICAN logo

    The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons

    What is ICAN?

    The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons came to life only ten years before winning the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize. Officially formed in Vienna on the sidelines of a nuclear non-proliferation conference, the non-profit functions as a global umbrella organization that unites groups working towards the total elimination of nuclear weapons. ICAN has 468 partner groups in 101 countries.

  • Berit Reiss-Andersen, Chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee

    The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons

    The perfect 10th birthday present

    In naming ICAN as the Nobel Prize recipient (above), the Norwegian Nobel Committee highlighted the Geneva-based organization's "work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its ground-breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons." An ICAN spokesperson said it was "elated" to have won the prestigious award.

  • Beatrice Fihn, Executive Director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) celebrates

    The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons

    Focusing on the human risks

    In its work to totally ban nuclear weapons, ICAN highlights their high humanitarian costs and their potential to unleash total environmental, medical and ecological descruction. It earned a significant victory when the UN adopted a new nuclear treaty in July 2017. However. ICAN's President Beatrice Fihn (above) has insisted that its work won't end until all nuclear weapons are gone.

  • An anti-nuclear demonstration

    The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons

    A nuclear era?

    The 2017 Nobel award reflects the return of nuclear escalations to the front burner of international politics, in large part due to the increasingly active nuclear ambitions of North Korea and the standoff between Donald Trump and Iran over the 2015 nuclear deal. However, ICAN's nuclear non-proliferation efforts were praised early on, including by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in 2012.

  • ICAN banner

    The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons

    Worldwide support

    The Geneva-based ICAN has tens of thousands of activists working around the world, including a German branch in Berlin. It's high-profile supporters include singer and artists Yoko Ono, the Dalai Lama and 1984 Nobel Peace Prize winner and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu.

    Author: Cristina Burack


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Nuclear weapons: Who are the world's haves and have nots?

More than two-thirds of the world's countries are calling for a global ban on nuclear weapons. DW examines the questions over the state of weapons stockpiles, disarmament deals and their chances of success. (20.09.2017)  

Nuclear-free world unlikely as UN treaty turns 50

Fifty years after countries signed the UN Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, there are still nearly 15,000 nuclear weapons spread around the world. Experts today believe that complete nuclear disarmament remains unlikely. (30.06.2018)  

Opinion: Europe caught in a dangerous nuclear trap

The treaty banning intermediate- and shorter-range missiles is beyond saving. The Cold War is back with a vengeance, and for Europe it's even colder and more dangerous than 30 years ago, writes Christian F. Trippe. (20.01.2019)  

Europe and USA on a collision course over Iran nuclear deal

The Iran nuclear deal has made the world a safer place, or so Europe says. Yet the Trump administration wants out of the accord. Differences will become apparent when Iranian President Rouhani is sworn in on Saturday. (05.08.2017)  

Iran President Rouhani calls on Israel to sign Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty

Iran President Hasan Rouhani has called on Israel to acknowledge its nuclear arsenal and join the Non-Proliferation Treaty. He also criticized the country for being the only Middle East state to not sign onto the pact. (26.09.2013)  

Germany fights to salvage Iran nuclear deal as deadline looms

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has arrived in Iran, looking for "constructive ways" to save the 2015 nuclear deal. DW takes a look at the timing of his visit, the various actors involved and their goals. (10.06.2019)  

Opinion: In Tehran, diplomatic hope dies last

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' Iran trip made clear that Europe's role in the Middle East is little more than that of a well-meaning extra. Yet these diplomatic efforts are still important, says Matthias von Hein. (11.06.2019)  

Iran nuclear-deal crisis: Is war with the US ahead?

Iran has canceled parts of the nuclear deal and threatened to blockade access to oil in the Persian Gulf. The US has sent a fleet into the area. Is a third Gulf War in the making? Udo Bauer answers some big questions. (08.05.2019)  

Iran sanctions: 5 things to know

On Monday, fresh US sanctions against Iran come into effect, the next salvo in its economic conflict with Tehran. The main targets are oil exports and the financial sector. Europe is having difficulty forming a response. (05.11.2018)  

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons

The Swedish Academy awarded the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize to ICAN. DW tells you about the grasssroots organization and what they are doing to stop nuclear proliferation. (06.10.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

The new arms race: A more dangerous world?  

Germany struggles to rescue Iran nuclear deal  

Related content

Deutschland Berliner Klima- und Sicherheitskonferenz | Heiko Maas, Außenminister

German foreign minister headed to Iran to save nuclear deal 06.06.2019

Heiko Maas has announced he will travel to Tehran next week in an effort to salvage the Iran nuclear deal. Maas, the first German diplomat to visit Iran in over two years, will meet counterpart Mohammad Zarif on Monday.

Bundesaußenminister Heiko Maas in Teheran

Opinion: In Tehran, diplomatic hope dies last 10.06.2019

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' Iran trip made clear that Europe's role in the Middle East is little more than that of a well-meaning extra. Yet these diplomatic efforts are still important, says Matthias von Hein.

Iran Aussenminisert Heiko Maas

Germany fights to salvage Iran nuclear deal as deadline looms 10.06.2019

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has arrived in Iran, looking for "constructive ways" to save the 2015 nuclear deal. DW takes a look at the timing of his visit, the various actors involved and their goals.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  