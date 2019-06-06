Non-nuclear states discuss weapons proliferation in Sweden

Foreign ministers from 16 non-nuclear countries gathered in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday to discuss the state of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), urging nuclear powers "to shoulder their responsibilities for disarmament."

As German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas added, "at the same time we need to prevent further countries from obtaining nuclear weapons." Maas called the spread of nuclear weapons: "a danger to world peace. We must counteract this negative development."

Maas also said Germany was willing to hold a follow-up meeting in Berlin next year.

The JCPOA 'is in acute crisis'

Maas arrived in Sweden on the heels of his Monday meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in Tehran. Maas said of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or Iran nuclear deal, "The treaty is in acute crisis."

Maas traveled to Tehran in hopes of salvaging the deal in the wake of US President Donald Trump's unilateral withdrawal in May 2018.

'The NPT is the cornerstone of international action'

In Stockholm, Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said, "The NPT is the cornerstone of international action for disarmament and non-proliferation."

Wallstrom countered doubts about the potential efficacy of Tuesday's meeting, saying: "We did not want to begin by inviting countries that can prevent us from moving ahead. We wanted to gather ambitious countries that want to do something."

More transparency, reduced risk

Tuesday's meeting will focus on increasing transparency regarding nuclear arsenals, as well as ways to reduce deployment thereof.

Representatives from Argentina, Canada, Ethiopia, Finland, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Spain, and Switzerland attended the Stockholm meeting.

A conference to review the state of the NPT is slated to convene next year.

Iran increasing uranium enrichment

Yukiya Amano, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, an international watchdog, told reporters on Monday that Iran had increased its uranium enrichment as a result of the US withdrawal from the JCPOA.

"Yes, the production rate is rising," said Amano, though he found Iran to be compliant with the rules outlined by the JCPOA.

Iran has been under increasing pressure due to tough US sanctions and is urging the treaty's other signatories — Germany, France, the United Kingdom, China, Russia and the EU — to ensure financial support in return for its continued adherence to JCPOA rules.

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons What is ICAN? The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons came to life only ten years before winning the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize. Officially formed in Vienna on the sidelines of a nuclear non-proliferation conference, the non-profit functions as a global umbrella organization that unites groups working towards the total elimination of nuclear weapons. ICAN has 468 partner groups in 101 countries.

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons The perfect 10th birthday present In naming ICAN as the Nobel Prize recipient (above), the Norwegian Nobel Committee highlighted the Geneva-based organization's "work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its ground-breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons." An ICAN spokesperson said it was "elated" to have won the prestigious award.

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons Focusing on the human risks In its work to totally ban nuclear weapons, ICAN highlights their high humanitarian costs and their potential to unleash total environmental, medical and ecological descruction. It earned a significant victory when the UN adopted a new nuclear treaty in July 2017. However. ICAN's President Beatrice Fihn (above) has insisted that its work won't end until all nuclear weapons are gone.

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons A nuclear era? The 2017 Nobel award reflects the return of nuclear escalations to the front burner of international politics, in large part due to the increasingly active nuclear ambitions of North Korea and the standoff between Donald Trump and Iran over the 2015 nuclear deal. However, ICAN's nuclear non-proliferation efforts were praised early on, including by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in 2012.

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons Worldwide support The Geneva-based ICAN has tens of thousands of activists working around the world, including a German branch in Berlin. It's high-profile supporters include singer and artists Yoko Ono, the Dalai Lama and 1984 Nobel Peace Prize winner and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu. Author: Cristina Burack



