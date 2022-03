1970: Algeria — 'Z' by Costa Gavras

The first time an African country won the Oscar for best foreign language film was in 1970, with "Z." The France-Algeria co-production was one of the top five best-grossing non-English language films in the US that year. The thinly-fictionalized account of a Greek politician's assassination portrayed how the army and state tried to cover up the case, until a persistent judge uncovered the truth.