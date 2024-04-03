Non-Consensual Porn

When Kate Isaacs clicks on the video, she is thoroughly confused: She and a stranger are having sex. Her first thoughts are: "Who’s that man? Who’s recording this?” And then she realizes that the video is on the internet. After the initial shock, the reality hits her: This is a deepfake, and she is a victim of image-based sexual violence. Worldwide, millions of women are knowingly or unknowingly victims of deepfake porn - pornographic content created by using artificial intelligence. The technology has advanced so rapidly that these days, anybody with a smartphone and a few pictures of their target can create and distribute deepfake porn, using freely accessible apps. The real-world harm caused by virtual abuse is profound: Damaged reputations, career setbacks, threats of violence, depression, suicide. No one is safe, and anyone can be targeted. Yet it is almost impossible to defend oneself.