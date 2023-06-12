  1. Skip to content
Nomads of Benin - Driven Away by Drought

1 hour ago

Boubé is a nomad. He belongs to a Beninese pastoralist tribe called the Fulani. Due to climate change, there is a great shortage of water on their seasonal migration through West Africa.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RocZ
Dokumentation " Benin - Flucht vor der Dürre "
Image: STEPS
Dokumentation
Image: STEPS

As a result, conflicts with the local farmers occur again and again.

In the hills of central Benin, the dry season is getting tougher every year. The Fulani herders living there have to travel further and further, in ever-larger groups in order to be able to provide for their cattle herds.

 

 

Dokumentation
Image: STEPS

Boubé, a young man in his 30s who comes from a long line of Fulani herders accustomed to migratory herding, knows that with each season that passes, tensions between local farmers and nomadic herders run increasingly high.

After all, water shortages caused global warming are also impacting farmers. They’re reluctant to share their water sources with the Fulani herdsmen.

 

Dokumentation
Image: STEPS

But this year, Boubé doesn't want to stand idly by and aims to mediate between the parties. He’s well aware that the conflict between herders and farmers over the division of land and water could escalate.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SUN 09.07.2023 – 00:02 UTC
SUN 09.07.2023 – 03:30 UTC
SUN 09.07.2023 – 14:30 UTC 
SUN 09.07.2023 – 20:30 UTC
MON 10.07.2023 – 01:15 UTC
MON 10.07.2023 – 05:02 UTC 
WED 12.07.2023 – 17:30 UTC 


Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 09.07. 2023 – 09:30 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

