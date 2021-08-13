Nokia's smartphone: 25 years since it changed the world

Nokia presented its 9000 Communicator at the CeBIT 1996 computer fair in Hanover, Germany, and launched on August 15 of that year. "The office in your back pocket" added to the IBM Simon in 1994 and the HP OmniGo 700LX in March 1996.

The 9000 Communicator was a smartphone even before the word had been invented. For a decade, the device was ​​what a smartphone was supposed to look like. After the Communicator, Blackberry perfected the idea — until Apple's iPhone with its multitouch screen in 2007 came along.

Opened like a minilaptop, with a keyboard and a black-and-white display with a diagonal of just 11.5 centimeters (4.5 inches), the retrofuturistic-looking device was made famous by actor Val Kilmer in the remake of the film "The Saint."

The 9000 Communicator was the first device to offer a combination of keyboard, quality screen and business and internet software in one package. It had for the first time all of the features of a computer on a phone, putting email, web browsing, fax, word processing and spreadsheets into a single pocketable device.

Ugly, but revolutionary

With 8 MB of memory and a 33MHz processor, the phone’s screen was a black and white LCD, with a then high resolution of 640 x 200 pixels. The long, thin screen meant it could offer a first: a graphical web browser on a mobile device. If you wanted to check your mail or open a web page, you had to literally wait about 30 seconds for the phone to go online before content — mostly text — would even start loading at a speed of 9.6 kbps.

The 9000 Communicator was over 3.5 cm thick and weighed 397 grams. A contemporary phone like the Motorola StarTAC weighs abouit 75% less and is 1.5 cm thick. By comparson, IBM’s Simon weighed half a kilo, had only 1 MB of storage space and lasted about one hour without a power outlet..

The 9000 Communicator cost at least $800 (€700) in the US. To be successful, the technology had to wait several years to get smaller, sleeker, cheaper and easier to use. The product line was discontinued in 2000 with the introduction of the Nokia 9210 Communicator. Nokia failed to make the transition to the smartphone market in the early 2010s.

But if you still have a Nokia Communicator 9000 in the drawer, hold on to it. The first smartphones are still in demand on eBay and other platforms and sell for over $600.