 'Nobody in Europe will forget this day' – DW's Michaela Küfner in Berlin | DW News 24.02.2022

DW News

'Nobody in Europe will forget this day' – DW's Michaela Küfner in Berlin

Watch video 02:41

15.02.2022, Ukraine, Region Donezk: Ein ukrainischer Soldat rennt während einer Übung im Rahmen der Joint Forces Operation im Oblast Donezk mit seiner Waffe über ein Feld. Während die USA davor warnen, dass Russland jeden Tag in die Ukraine einmarschieren könnte, erwartet man in Moskau keinen Krieg. Politische Experten in Russland und einfache Bürger rechnen nicht damit, dass Präsident Putin einen Angriff auf den ehemaligen sowjetischen Nachbarn starten wird. Foto: Vadim Ghirda/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Fighting intensifies in eastern Ukraine 23.02.2022

FILE PHOTO: An employee works at the Bashneft - Novoil refinery in the city of Ufa, in this April 11, 2013 picture. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Energy markets brace as Russia invades Ukraine 24.02.2022

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis are being hampered by fighting in the country's east.

Increased shelling in eastern Ukraine 21.02.2022

Olena Makarenko im ukrainische Dorf Wrubiwka liegt 15 Kilometer von der sogenannten Kontaktlinie entfernt.

Key eastern regions of Ukraine in separatist hands 23.02.2022

***ACHTUNG: Die DW kann dieses Bild nicht unabhängig verifizieren!*** BELARUS 22.02.2022 *** A satellite image shows an overview of a new deployment at V D Bolshoy Bokov airfield, near Mazyr, Belarus, February 22, 2022. Courtesy of Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO.

Top stories in 90 seconds 24.02.2022

Auf diesem vom Pressebüro des ukrainischen Präsidenten zur Verfügung gestellten Foto spricht der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj während einer gemeinsamen Pressekonferenz mit dem estnischen Präsidenten Karis nach ihren Gesprächen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ukraine pushes for more sanctions on Russia 23.02.2022

Domestic workers in India aren't eligible for benefits, and lockdowns hit them especially hard.

Indians push for safety net for domestic workers 23.02.2022

Discussion was pushed back because of protests and opposition from members of the ruling coalition.

Nepal lawmakers mull US aid amid violent protests 23.02.2022

A militant of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) observes the area at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near the rebel-controlled settlement of Yasne (Yasnoye) in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 14, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Russia says Donbas separatists ask Putin for military support 23.02.2022

Pro-Russian separatist leaders in Ukraine's Donbas region have requested military support from Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks as he holds a news conference following an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission, in Brussels, Belgium, February 22, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

EU and NATO react harshly to Russia's Ukraine invasion 24.02.2022

German, EU and NATO officials have been quick to harshly condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine. They are holding a flurry of meetings throughout the day.

General view of the meeting. NATO-Ukraine Commission DATE: Feb 17, 2022 LOCATION: Brussels, Belgium CREDIT: NATO SEARCHWORDS: Ukraine, Russia, NATO

NATO's 'high readiness' under high pressure from Russia 24.02.2022

Russia's aggression both unifies NATO and puts it under enormous pressure to provide deterrence and reassurance. Teri Schultz looks at how the alliance is preparing for whatever comes next.

A man holds a poster in support of Ukraine as he attends a demonstration near the Russian embassy to protest against the escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Lawmakers gave Russian President Vladimir Putin permission to use military force outside the country on Tuesday. The move that could presage a broader attack on Ukraine after the U.S. said an invasion was already underway there. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Ukraine-Russia crisis: EU adopts sanctions, calls snap summit 23.02.2022

The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans targeting individuals and groups linked to the ongoing crisis in eastern Ukraine. Bloc leaders are set to meet Thursday for a crisis summit.