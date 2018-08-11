Nobel Prize-winning author V. S. Naipaul dies at 85

V.S. Naipaul, who won the Booker Prize in 1971 for In A Free State, died "surrounded by those he loved having lived a life which was full of wonderful creativity and endeavor," said his wife Lady Nadira Naipaul late Saturday.

Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul began writing novels while at Oxford University on scholarship in the 1950s and spent much of his time traveling and describing what he called a lack of roots.

His early works focused on the West Indies, culminating in his 1961 breakthrough novel A House for Mr. Biswas, a tragicomic story of a Brahmin Indian living in Trinidad searching for independence and identity.

Although his writing was praised for its compassion toward the destitute, he was later criticized by colleagues, including Trinidadian writer C. L. R. James, for espousing "what whites want to say but dare not."

One-time literary friend, American writer Paul Theroux, published a stinging memoir about Naipaul in 1998. They later resolved their differences.

death was met with tributes from many literary colleagues. Among them was Salman Rushdie, who said he was "sad as if [he had] just lost a beloved older brother."





Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000 2017: Kazuo Ishiguro Japan-born British novelist, screenwriter and short story writer Kazuo Ishiguro won the 2017 award. His most renowned novel, "The Remains of the Day" (1989), was adapted into a movie starring Anthony Hopkins. His works deal with memory, time and self-delusion.

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000 2016: Bob Dylan An atypical but world famous laureate: US songwriter Bob Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016. The Swedish Academy selected him "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000 2015: Svetlana Alexievich Calling her work "a monument to suffering and courage in our time," the Swedish Academy honored the Belarusian author and investigative journalist in 2015 — making her only the 14th woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature since 1901. Alexievich is best known for her emotive firsthand accounts of war and suffering, including "War's Unwomanly Face" (1985) and "Voices from Chernobyl" (2005).

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000 2014: Patrick Modiano The French writer's stories describe a universe of haunted cities, absentee parents, criminality and lost youths. They are all set in Paris with the shadow of the Second World War looming heavily in the background. The Swedish Academy described the novelist, whose work has often focused on the Nazi occupation of France, as "a Marcel Proust of our time."

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000 2013: Alice Munro Canadian writer Alice Munro is no stranger to accolades, having received the Man Booker International Prize and the Canadian Governor General Literary Award three times over. The Swedish Academy, which awards the annual Nobel Prize in Literature, called her a "master of the contemporary short story."

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000 2012: Mo Yan Guan Moye, better known under his pen name Mo Yan, was praised by the Swedish Academy as a writer "who with hallucinatory realism merges folk tales, history and the contemporary." The decision was criticized by Chinese dissidents like artist Ai Weiwei, who claimed Yan was too close to the Chinese Communist Party and did not support fellow intellectuals who faced political repression.

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000 2011: Tomas Transtromer The Academy chose Tomas Gosta Transtromer as the winner in 2011 "because, through his condensed, translucent images, he gives us fresh access to reality." In the 1960s, the Swedish poet worked as a psychologist at a center for juvenile offenders. His poetry has been translated into over 60 languages.

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000 2010: Mario Vargas Llosa The Peruvian novelist received the Nobel Prize "for his cartography of structures of power and his trenchant images of the individual's resistance, revolt, and defeat." In Latin America, he is famous for uttering the phrase "Mexico is the perfect dictatorship" on TV in 1990 and for punching his once-friend and fellow Nobel laureate, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in the face in 1976.

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000 2009: Herta Müller The German-Romanian author was awarded the Nobel Prize as a writer "who, with the concentration of poetry and the frankness of prose, depicts the landscape of the dispossessed." She is noted for her work criticizing the repressive communist regime of Nicolae Ceausescu in Romania, which she experienced herself. Müller writes in German and moved to West Berlin in 1987.

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000 2008: Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clezio The Swedish Academy called J.M.G. Le Clezio an "author of new departures, poetic adventure and sensual ecstasy, explorer of a humanity beyond and below the reigning civilization." Le Clezio was born in Nice, France, in 1940 to a French mother and a Mauritian father. He holds dual citizenship and calls Mauritius his "little fatherland."

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000 2007: Doris Lessing British author Doris May Lessing has written novels, plays and short stories, to name just a few of her mediums. The 93-year-old received the Nobel Prize for being a writer "who with skepticism, fire and visionary power has subjected a divided civilization to scrutiny." She campaigned against nuclear weapons and the Apartheid regime in South Africa.

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000 2006: Orhan Pamuk Ferit Orhan Pamuk, "who in the quest for the melancholic soul of his native city has discovered new symbols for the clash and interlacing of cultures," was the first Turkish author to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. With more than 11 million books sold, he is Turkey's bestselling writer. Pamuk was born in Istanbul and currently teaches at Columbia University in New York City.

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000 2005: Harold Pinter Harold Pinter, "who in his plays uncovers the precipice under everyday prattle and forces entry into oppression's closed rooms," was awarded the Nobel Prize three years before his death from liver cancer. He died on Christmas Eve in 2008. The British playwright directed and acted in many radio and film productions of his own work. In total, he received more than 50 awards.

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000 2004: Elfriede Jelinek The Nobel Prize was awarded to Elfriede Jelinek "for her musical flow of voices and counter-voices in novels" and for her plays that reveal society's clichés. A central theme in Jelinek's work is female sexuality. Her novel "The Piano Teacher" was the basis for the 2001 movie of the same name featuring Isabelle Huppert in the lead role.

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000 2003: John Maxwell Coetzee J. M. Coetzee, "who in innumerable guises portrays the surprising involvement of the outsider," was also awarded the Booker Prize twice before obtaining the Nobel Prize. The Cape Town-born author became an Australian citizen in 2006. One of his best-known novels, "Disgrace" (1999), is set in post-apartheid South Africa.

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000 2002: Imre Kertesz The Jewish Hungarian Auschwitz survivor became Nobel laureate "for writing that upholds the fragile experience of the individual against the barbaric arbitrariness of history." Kertesz, who died in March 2016, described the atrocities of concentration camps in his books. He worked over 13 years on his semi-autobiographical novel "Fatelessness," which was first published in 1975.

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000 2001: Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul V.S. Naipaul received the Nobel Prize in 2001 for his strong storytelling and "for having united perceptive narrative and incorruptible scrutiny in works that compel us to see the presence of suppressed histories." Born in Trinidad and Tobago, the British writer has often explored the freedom of the individual in a declining society in his novels.

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000 2000: Gao Xingjian The first Nobel Prize laureate of the new millennium was a Chinese author, playwright and painter based in Paris since 1987. Gao Xingjian was selected for his "oeuvre of universal validity, bitter insights and linguistic ingenuity, which has opened new paths for the Chinese novel and drama." Author: Sabine Peschel (Carla Bleiker / Julian Tompkin)



'Literary circumnavigator'

Among Naipaul's 30 books were several non-fiction works including Among the Believers, published in 1981, in which he warned about radical Islamic fundamentalism.

He once likened former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to a pirate at the head of a socialist revolution.

Naipaul's ire also focused on corruption in Indian politics, the West's cynical treatment of its former colonies and the cult of personality, the last The Return of Eva Peron.

He was famously outspoken and had a reputation for cutting people out of his life. "My life is short. I can't listen to banalities," he once said. He was also disparaging about "sentimental" female novelists. On his departure from Trinidad at the age of 18, he told an interviewer in 1983: "I was born there, yes. I thought it was a great mistake."

Naipaul was knighted in 1990, and when awarded the 2001 Nobel Prize for literature, the Swedish Academy described him as a "literary circumnavigator, only ever really at home in himself, in his inimitable voice."

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir 2018: Resignations over a #MeToo scandal Until this year, the Swedish Academy's 18 members technically held the position for life. That changed when three group members stepped down in protest against the Academy membership of poet Katarina Frostenson, whose husband is accused of sexual harassment. Academy secretary Sara Danius (photo) and Frostenson also left shortly afterwards, leading to the decision to postpone the 2018 award.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir 1989: Resignations in support of Salman Rushdie While the famous author of "The Satanic Verses" never won the Nobel Prize in Literature, some members of the Swedish Academy felt their organization should denounce Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's fatwa calling for Salman Rushdie's assassination in 1989. The Academy refused to do so, and three members resigned in protest.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir He didn't comment for weeks: Bob Dylan He became the first singer-songwriter to obtain the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, shocking quite a few literature purists. Then Dylan didn't even seem that interested by the recognition. He didn't show up at the awards ceremony and simply sent a brief thank-you speech instead of the traditional Nobel lecture. He finally collected his prize in Stockholm in March 2017.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir A late tribute to his first novel: Thomas Mann Thomas Mann received the prize in 1929, but it wasn't for his most recent work, "The Magic Mountain" (1924), which the jury found too tedious. The distinction instead recognized his debut novel, "Buddenbrooks" — published 28 years earlier. Time had apparently added to its value. The jury said, it "has won steadily increased recognition as one of the classic works of contemporary literature."

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir Too many people: Elfriede Jelinek When she was honored with the prize in 2004, Austrian author Elfriede Jelinek also refused to go to the awards ceremony. "I cannot manage being in a crowd of people. I cannot stand public attention," the reclusive playwright said. The Swedish Academy had to accept her agoraphobia, but she did, at least, hold her Nobel lecture — per video.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir Couldn't accept the prize: Boris Pasternak The Soviet author, world famous for his novel "Doctor Zhivago," obtained Nobel recognition in 1958. However, Soviet authorities forced him to decline the prize; he wouldn't be able to re-enter the country if he went to the Stockholm ceremony. Even though he followed his government's orders, he was still demonized afterwards. His son picked up the award in 1989, 29 years after the author's death.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir 'Not literature': Dario Fo When Italian comedian and playwright Dario Fo won the prize in 1997, the announcement came as a shock to many literary critics, who saw him as just an entertainer and not real literary figure with an international standing." The satirist fired back with his Nobel speech, which he titled "Against jesters who defame and insult."

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir Literature, not Peace: Winston Churchill Although British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1945, he actually obtained the award for his written works — mostly memoirs, history volumes and speeches — in 1953. The jury praised "his mastery of historical and biographical description as well as for brilliant oratory in defending exalted human values."

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir Did he want the money?: Jean-Paul Sartre The French philosopher and playwright was awarded the 1964 Nobel Prize in Literature, but he declined it, saying that "a writer should not allow himself to be turned into an institution" by accepting official honors. It was rumored that he later asked for the prize money anyway — but that story was never confirmed.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir The youngest winner: Rudyard Kipling Winning the award in 1907 at the age of 41, British author Joseph Rudyard Kipling, best known for "The Jungle Book" (1894), remains the youngest Nobel laureate in literature to this day. However, his legacy has since been marred by the fact that Kipling, who spent his early childhood and some of his adult life in India, vehemently spoke out in defense of British colonialism. Author: Silke Wünsch (eg)



ipj/cmk (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.