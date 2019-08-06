 Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison dies | News | DW | 06.08.2019

News

Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison dies

The first black woman to receive the Nobel literature prize, Toni Morrison, has died at the age of 88. Her novel "Beloved" won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1988.

Toni Morrison (Reuters/P. Wojazer)

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison died Monday night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York, according to her publisher, Alfred A. Knopf. Morrison received a series of honours during her lifetime, including the Pulitzer Prize, the Nobel Prize for Literature and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"Toni Morrison passed away peacefully last night surrounded by family and friends," the family announced.

"She was an extremely devoted mother, grandmother, and aunt who reveled in being with her family and friends. The consummate writer who treasured the written word, whether her own, her students or others, she read voraciously and was most at home when writing."

Read more: The strength and compassion of Toni Morrison

Barack Obama honored the writer with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012 - the highest civilian honor in the US (Getty Images/AFP/M. NGAN)

Barack Obama honored the writer with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012 - the highest civilian honor in the US

Morrison's contribution to the civil rights movement

Toni Morrison was born as Chloe Wofford in Lorain, Ohio, in 1931. She was the second of four children in a black working-class family and grew up in an ethnically mixed neighborhood with African-Americans, Poles, Italians, and Jews. As a child, she enjoyed reading classic novels by Tolstoy and Jane Austen and listening to the African-American folk tales her father George Wofford told her. Later, he took a second job to support her through college.

She studied humanities at Howard University in Washington D.C. and Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. Her academic career included teaching at Texas Southern University, Howard University, Yale, and Princeton. As an editor at Random House, she published the works of talented black writers such as Angela Davis and Toni Cade Bambara. 

No simple notions of good and evil

Her most famous novel, "Beloved" (1987), was inspired by a harrowing true story which Morrison first thought was "inaccessible to art." In the 19th century, a runaway slave named Margaret Garner killed her baby daughter to spare her a life of captivity and abuse when they were found by the slave masters.

"The heroine would represent the unapologetic acceptance of shame and terror; assume the consequences of choosing infanticide; claim her own freedom," the author wrote in the foreword to a later edition of "Beloved."

Morrison's other works included "Playing in the Dark," a collection of essays; "Dreaming Emmet," a play about the slain teenager Emmett Till; and several children's books co-authored with her son, Slade Morrison, who died of cancer in 2010. In November 2016, she wrote a highly cited New York essay about the election of US President Donald Trump, calling his ascension to the presidency a mark of what whites would settle for to hold on to their status.

Toni Morrison also wrote about the horrors of slavery and racism with compassion and fury, questioning any simple notions of good and evil.

Dana Alexandra Scherle contributed to this report.

  • Washington NMAAHC Museum Außenansicht

    New home for Black history

    Symbolic architecture

    The eight-storey museum, which showcases some of the darkest chapters of U.S. history, is the only bronze-colored building among a host of chalky marble monuments and museums on the National Mall, known as "America’s front lawn."

  • USA Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington

    New home for Black history

    President Jefferson's slaves

    The exhibition on slavery and freedom features stones with the names of more than 600 slaves owned by Thomas Jefferson, one of the founding fathers of United States, underscoring his deep involvement with slavery.

  • USA Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington

    New home for Black history

    Slavery and Freedom

    The exhibition on slavery and freedom in the basement is one of the highlights of the museum. A slave cabin (above) from the Point of Pines plantation is one of the artifacts on display which tell the story about one of the darkest chapter in US history.

  • USA Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington

    New home for Black history

    Chuck Berry's musical legacy

    The museum also showcases the accomplishments of the black Americans. Rock-and- roll legend Chuck Berry's Cadillac is an eye catcher. The red beauty was donated by the musician and sits in the museum as the symbol of his musical legacy.

  • Washington NMAAHC Museum Obama-Familie

    New home for Black history

    Shattering glass ceiling

    The story of first African-American president Barack Obama features prominently among the exhibitions showcasing the achievements of the community. It's symbolic that a museum dedicated to the African-American experience opens during his presidency.

  • Washington NMAAHC Museum Modern Black Life

    New home for Black history

    Breaking barriers

    The African-American Museum honors the achievers from the African-American community who overcame several hurdles to bring laurels for the country.

  • Washington NMAAHC Museum Ausstellung Innenansicht

    New home for Black history

    Grand museum

    About two-thirds of the 400,000 square-foot museum is underground. There are several empty spaces across the museum where overwhelmed visitors can sit and reflect on the exhibits.

    Author: Ashutosh Pandey


kw/mh (AP, AFP)

The strength of compassion: Toni Morrison at 85

Toni Morrison is the first African-American writer to win a Nobel Prize for Literature. She recently published a new widely acclaimed novel and recorded the audiobook version herself. (17.02.2016)  

Swiss writer Lukas Bärfuss wins prestigious Georg Büchner Prize

German's most esteemed literary prize has been awarded to the prodigious Swiss author, playright and essayist, who was praised for examining the "fundamental existential condition of modern life." (09.07.2019)  

New home for Black history

The doors have opened to United States' first national museum dedicated to the African-American experience. The museum offers tales of triumph and tragedy of the black Americans. (21.09.2016)  

Toni Morrison

