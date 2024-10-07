  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle East crisisUkraineNobel Prize
ScienceGlobal issues

Nobel Prize: Victor Ambros, Gary Ruvkun win medicine award

October 7, 2024

Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun have been awarded the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for their research into microRNA.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lHd4
A room at Sweden's Karolinska Institute where images of scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun are shown on a presentation screen.
Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun were announced as the joint recipients of the 2024 Nobel Prize in medicine or physiology on Monday Image: Steffen Trumpf/dpa/picture alliance

American scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun have been jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in medicine or physiology for their shared discovery of microRNA and the role it plays in post-transcriptional gene regulation.

The pair's work to identify the existence and function of microRNA (miRNA) within the body was honored with the 115th awarding of the medicine prize, which was announced by the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden on Monday morning.

The work was originally started by Ambros at his lab at Harvard University, with Ruvkun performing similar research in his own position at Massachusetts General Hospital.

In elaborating on the pair’s work, Nobel Committee vice chair Professor Olle Kämpe described the discovery of miRNA as "a tiny molecule that has opened a new field in gene regulation."

Though the pair worked in separate labs, their joint research focus led to them combining their resources to expand knowledge of miRNA and its role.

"The seminal discovery of micro RNA has introduced a new and unexpected mechanism of gene regulation," said Kämpe. "Micro RNAs are important for our understanding of embryological development, normal cell physiology and diseases such as cancer. As an example, tumors often perturb microRNA networks to grow."

Two more science prizes will be awarded this week, with the physics laureate to be revealed on Tuesday and chemistry prize on Wednesday.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated....

ma/wd (AFP, dpa) 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

An illustration of a needle inside a cell, symbolizing CRISPR gene editing

Gene therapy trials treat inherited blindness and deafness

Gene therapy trials treat inherited blindness and deafness

Scientists have restored vision and hearing in people born with congenital blindness or deafness in two separate gene therapy trials
ScienceMay 9, 2024

Freud's Pivotal Role in Understanding the Mind

Freud's Pivotal Role in Understanding the Mind

Saturday marks Freud's 150th birthday. In an interview with DW-WORLD.DE, Dr. Hans-Joachim Busch of the Sigmund Freud Institute talked about how Freud changed our understanding of the mind, and his relevance today.
May 5, 2006
Symbolbild Schlaf, Traum

Eureka! Why your best ideas come to you in the shower or on a walk

Eureka! Why your best ideas come to you in the shower or on a walk

You might have been told off for staring out the window at school, but psychology shows us it's one of the best ways to spark new ideas and have epiphanies.
ScienceOctober 18, 2022
Show more stories