Nobel Prize in economics awarded to Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson

US economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson have won the Nobel Prize in economics "for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats," the Nobel Committee announced Monday.

"Auctions are everywhere and affect our everyday lives," the committee said in a statement, adding that the laureates' innovations had benefitted "sellers, buyers and taxpayers around the world."

"The new auction formats are a beautiful example of how basic research can subsequently generate inventions that benefit society," the statement added.

Auctions are used to buy and sell a variety of goods and services, including electricity, financial assets, fishing quotas and emissions allowances.

The prestigious award comes with a 10-million krona ($1.1 million; €932,000) cash prize and a gold medal.

Formally called the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences, it is the last of the Nobel Prizes to be announced, and comes after awards for medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace were announced.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

nm/aw (AP, Reuters)