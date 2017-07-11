Nobel Prize in economics awarded to David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens

The Nobel Prize in economics is being awarded to David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens, the Swedish Nobel Committee announced in Stockholm on Monday.

Card received the award for his empirical contributions to labor economics.

Angrist and Imbens share the award for their work on cause and effect in natural experiments.

Nobel memorial prize

The Nobel Prize in economics, formally called the Sveriges Riksbank or Swedish Central Bank Prize, wraps up this year's Nobel Prize season. The award was created by the Swedish central bank "in memory of Alfred Nobel."

It is named after the Swedish central bank because unlike the other Nobel Prizes, it was not among the original five endowed in Swedish inventor and philanthropist Alfred Nobel's will. It was instead created through a donation from the central bank to the Nobel Foundation in 1968 to mark the bank's 300th anniversary.

The US has dominated the Nobel Prize for Economics

Last year, the top economics prize went to Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson, US economists at Stanford University for their work on making auctions more efficient and inventing new auction formats.

The nomination to the economics prize is by invitation only with the award committee sending confidential forms to people who are "competent and qualified" to nominate. The names of the nominees are kept under the wraps for at least 50 years.

A total of 89 individuals, mostly from the US, have won the award since its commencement in 1969.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.