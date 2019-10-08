 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences awarded for research into alleviating poverty | News | DW | 14.10.2019

News

Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences awarded for research into alleviating poverty

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has announced the final Nobel winner of the 2019 awards season. And for only the second time in history, a woman is among the laureates.

Nobel Prize Medal

Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duffo and Michael Kremer have jointly won the 51st Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm announced Monday.

The trio were awarded the prize "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."

Kramer used field experiments in the 1990s to test how a range of interventions could improve academic results in schools in western Kenya. Banerjee and Duffo went on to perform similar experiments in India, often working with Kremer. 

Duffo is only the second woman to ever be awarded the award for economic sciences. 

The prize comes with an award of 9 million Swedish Krone ($914,000; €830,000), a gold medal, and a diploma.

Last year, the prize was awarded to Americans William D. Nordhaus and Paul M. Romer for their work integrating climate change and technological innovation into long-term economic theory.

Different from the other prizes

Unlike the other Nobel awards, which inventor and founder Alfred Nobel established in his final will upon his death in 1895, the prize in Economic Sciences was first awarded in 1969. The Swedish central bank founded the prize, formally called the Sveriges Riksbank Prize Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, to mark the bank's 300th anniversary.

Three-quarters of winners over the past 20 years have been white American males over the age of 55. Until now, 2009 winner Elinor Ostrom of the US was the only woman to ever win the prize.

The prize for economics wraps up this year's Nobel awards season, notable for the awarding of two prizes for literature after a sexual harassment scandal caused the 2018 award to be postponed. 

The Nobel awards will be presented on the anniversary of their founder's death on December 10th.

kp/rt (AP, AFP, dpa)

